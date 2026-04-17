DELTA, BC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - In today's rapidly changing global economy, businesses across Canada are facing increasing costs and supply chain disruptions. B.C.'s innovative businesses play a vital role in creating good jobs and supporting vibrant communities. To remain competitive and resilient, they must continue to adapt and seize new opportunities for growth.

The Government of Canada is building the strongest economy in the G7 by helping businesses across the country navigate challenging trade realities, boost productivity, and reach new domestic and global markets.

Industrial machinery. Text reads: "Government of Canada strengthens business growth in Delta and Richmond." (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced an investment of over $10.5 million in nine companies in Delta and Richmond to help businesses scale and compete. These investments will strengthen local supply chains, boost productivity and open global markets to B.C. exporters.

Today's announcement was made at Santevia Water Systems, a Delta-based business that designs and manufactures water filtration products. Santevia is receiving an investment of over $1.8 million to help scale up domestic manufacturing, launch new sustainable products, and expand into international markets while also modernizing operations and sales infrastructure. This investment will support skilled jobs and help Canadian products reach new markets while reducing reliance on single use plastics.

Eight additional companies are also receiving funding, including Richmond Plywood Corporation (Richply), a business that produces value-added plywood for construction and industrial uses. Richply will receive an investment of $1 million to help modernize its facility, which will strengthen domestic supply chains and increase the availability of Canadian-made materials. This investment will help reduce plywood shortages, and support housing and other construction projects across Western Canada.

The investments announced today will provide Delta and Richmond businesses with the tools they need to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape, grow locally, diversify exports, and create prosperity for British Columbians and all Canadians. More details about all the investments can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is helping Canadian businesses stay competitive and resilient. Through these investments, Delta and Richmond businesses will strengthen supply chains, boost their productivity, and reach new markets. By supporting growth‑oriented businesses – including those tied to Canada's housing sector – we're creating good jobs and building a stronger economy for British Columbia and Canada."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Delta is home to ambitious businesses that are ready to grow – here at home and on the world stage. With these investments, local innovators are gaining momentum to modernize, reach new markets, and build stable, long-term careers in our communities. When we invest in our local businesses, we fuel Delta's success, drive B.C.'s growth, and build a stronger Canada for everyone."

-The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta

"By supporting growth-minded businesses throughout Richmond, we're ensuring they remain competitive amidst global uncertainty. These investments will enable businesses to seize new opportunities, support good jobs, and contribute to a Canadian economy that delivers prosperity for everyone."

-Parm Bains, Member of Parliament, Richmond East-Steveston

"At Santevia, our mission has always been simple: healthy water for everyone. This support from the Government of Canada helps us take that mission further -- expanding our manufacturing right here in Delta, launching new products, and opening doors to international markets. It's a meaningful vote of confidence in Canadian innovation and in the kind of business B.C. can be proud of."

-Matthew Gohl, CEO, Santevia Water Systems, Inc.

"Support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative enables Richply to advance key capital investments that enhance operational efficiency and cost competitiveness. These investments strengthen our ability to navigate market volatility, build resilience, support good jobs, and position our operations for long-term growth in British Columbia."

-Bhavjit Thandi, CFO, Richmond Plywood (Richply)

Quick facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians.

The investments announced today were provided through PacifiCan's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) and the Business Scale-up and Productivity Program (BSP).

The RTRI is a $1 billion national program to help businesses adapt to trade challenges by opening doors to new markets, boosting productivity, and strengthening domestic supply chains.

The BSP Program funds high-growth businesses in B.C. that are scaling and developing innovative goods, services, or technologies.

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Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced an investment of over $10.5 million in nine companies in Delta and Richmond to help businesses scale and compete. These investments will strengthen local supply chains, boost productivity and open global markets to B.C. exporters.

The investments announced today are:

Regional Tariff Response Initiative

Airborne Engines Ltd. - $1,000,000

Airborne Engines is a Delta-based aerospace company that provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for helicopter engines. The investment will help Airborne modernize its operations by acquiring new equipment, which will improve productivity and enable them to better compete in global markets. This will allow Airborne to work more efficiently, increase how many engines they can service, and reduce waiting times for their customers.

Marcon Metalfab - $900,000

Marcon is a Delta-based, B.C.-owned steel fabricator that engineers, manufactures and installs complex metal structures for infrastructure projects such as bridges, highways, and transit systems. The investment will help Marcon launch an advanced bridge inspection, maintenance, and installation division. This will diversify the company's revenue, support skilled jobs, and expand domestic bridge inspection capacity.

North Delta Seafoods - $1,000,000

North Delta Seafoods is a seafood processor, distributor and exporter specializing in wild-caught products from the B.C. coast for domestic and international markets. The investment will help the company expand its ready-to-eat seafood production by installing advanced processing, cooling, and packaging equipment to improve efficiency and consistency. This will support job creation, strengthen domestic food security, and help the company remain competitive.

Saltworks Technologies - $1,000,000

Saltworks is a Richmond-based clean technology company specializing in industrial wastewater treatment and advanced lithium refining solutions. The investment will support Saltworks in scaling up their product offerings, implementing new productivity systems, and expanding into new international and industry markets. This is expected to create jobs, drive export growth, and strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in clean technology and critical mineral supply chains.

Dynamix Agitators - $1,000,000

Dynamix is a Richmond-based manufacturer that designs and builds industrial mixers used in sectors such as mining, water treatment, pulp and paper, and energy. The investment will help Dynamix standardize its equipment designs and adopt advanced digital and AI-enabled engineering tools to reduce costs, shorten lead times, and expand into new international markets. This will strengthen B.C.'s advanced manufacturing sector and enable the company to diversify exports while building a more resilient domestic supply chain.

Richmond Plywood Corporation Limited (Richply) - $1,000,000

Richply produces value-added plywood for construction and industrial uses, supplying markets across Canada and internationally. The investment will modernize the company's facility, improving productivity and enabling the use of locally sourced fibre to produce high‑quality plywood for Canadian construction needs. This will strengthen domestic supply chains and increase the availability of Canadian made materials to reduce plywood shortages and support housing and other construction projects across Western Canada.

Business Scale-up and Productivity Program

Santevia Water Systems - $1,892,500

Santevia is a Delta-based business that designs and manufactures water filtration products. The investment will help Santevia to scale up domestic manufacturing, launch new sustainable products, and expand into international markets by modernizing operations and sales infrastructure. This will support skilled jobs and help Canadian products reach new markets while reducing reliance on single-use plastics.

Applied Biological Materials Inc. (abm) - $500,000

abm is a Richmond-based life sciences company that supplies materials used by scientists to study diseases and develop new medicines. The investment will help the company scale up sales and distribution in Europe and hire staff to support growth. This will strengthen B.C.'s life sciences sector while expanding Canada's presence in global biotechnology supply chains.

Ideon Technologies - $2,300,000

Ideon is a Richmond‑based company that helps mining companies locate critical mineral deposits deep underground using advanced imaging technology. The investment will help Ideon commercialize its subsurface imaging system by expanding production capacity, hiring staff, and growing its presence in key international mining markets. This investment builds on a PacifiCan investment of $2.7 million announced in October 2024 to support skilled jobs in B.C., strengthen Canada's critical minerals supply chain, and help reduce the environmental impact of mineral exploration.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]