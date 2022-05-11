OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada firmly believes that everyone should have access to safe and consistent reproductive health services, including abortion. Although abortion has been legal in Canada for three decades, many continue to experience barriers to access.

Today the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced more than $3.5 million in funding for projects by Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights (Action Canada) and by the National Abortion Federation Canada (NAF Canada), coming out of the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund. These projects will improve access by removing barriers to vital abortion services and offer accurate reproductive health information to Canadians.

While barriers vary from coast to coast to coast, in some instances they include a lack of availability, a lack of financial and logistical resources required to travel to access abortion care, and lack of culturally-safe, stigma-free sexual and reproductive health services. Previous experiences of discrimination within the health care system also create access barriers for minority and marginalized groups, such as Indigenous and racialized people, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and youth.

Action Canada will receive $2,119,073 in funding over three years to expand its Access Line and Sexual Health Information Hub programs, which offer accurate and affirming sexual and reproductive health information and referrals. This project will improve access to financial assistance to cover travel and accommodation costs, as well as offers logistical support to individuals accessing abortion care.

NAF Canada will receive $1,469,150 in funding over three years, to provide financial and logistical support to women seeking abortion services, train health care providers in providing abortion services, and ensure abortion facilities have the capacity to continue to provide services and related care.

These investments reflect our belief that women have the right to make decisions about their own bodies and that no matter who you are or where you live, we will always protect reproductive rights for all individuals in Canada.

Quotes

"Our government has and will always defend a woman's right to choose while protecting and improving access to reproductive health services for all. As many individuals continue to face barriers and stigma when trying to access information and services regarding their sexual and reproductive health, organizations like Action Canada and NAF Canada are doing important work to find solutions. Together, we will continue to defend the right to safe and consistent access to reproductive health services."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"We know that Indigenous, racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ communities face intersectional barriers when it comes to sexual and reproductive health and today's investment is another step toward breaking down these long-standing systemic issues. Sexual and reproductive rights are human rights, and these projects will help build a more inclusive health care system."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The amount of misinformation about abortion is growing and barriers to access remain a problem in Canada. This funding will help Action Canada continue the work we've done for over a decade to ensure all people have access to the information and services they need to make the decisions about their own bodies that are right for them."

Julie Delahanty

Executive Director

Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights

"Access to abortion care remains a significant issue for Canadians, which means that many have to leave their home community to access the essential health care they need. We are pleased that the federal government has recognized this barrier that disproportionately impacts women and other people who can get pregnant. Racialized people, those who have limited resources, young people, and LGBTQI2S+ people are the groups that face the most access barriers. We are grateful for the funding from Health Canada so that we can break down significant barriers."

Jill Doctoroff

Executive Director

National Abortion Federation Canada

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 committed $45 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to improve access to sexual and reproductive health care support, information, and services for people in Canada who face the greatest barriers to access.

over three years, starting in 2021-22, to improve access to sexual and reproductive health care support, information, and services for people in who face the greatest barriers to access. From this $45 million commitment, to date, nine contribution agreements have been signed, for a dollar value of $15.2 million . Of the nine projects, two address access to abortion, five address 2SLGBTQI communities and two address youth. Two of the nine projects include components focusing on Indigenous peoples. In addition, per capita funding of $9.7 million will be provided to the Province of Québec to support community-based organizations located in Québec .

commitment, to date, nine contribution agreements have been signed, for a dollar value of . Of the nine projects, two address access to abortion, five address 2SLGBTQI communities and two address youth. Two of the nine projects include components focusing on Indigenous peoples. In addition, per capita funding of will be provided to the Province of Québec Québec The Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund was created to support a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects for underserved people in Canada who are at increased risk for poorer sexual and reproductive health outcomes, including 2SLGBTQI+ people, Indigenous and racialized populations, women and youth. Health Canada is planning to issue another call for proposals for organizations to apply for funding this summer.

racialized In addition, Budget 2022 committed $79 million over six years to help support people in Canada who want to become parents as well as allow:

over six years to help support people in who want to become parents as well as allow: medical expenses related to a surrogate mother or a sperm, ova, or embryo donor fees paid to fertility clinics and donor banks in Canada in order to obtain donor sperm and ova to be eligible under the Medical Expense Tax Credit for 2022 and subsequent taxation years.

