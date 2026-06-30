Government of Canada: Springpole Gold Project not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada determined that the Springpole Gold Project in Ontario is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012). This decision was informed by the project's Environmental Assessment Report .

The project, an open-pit gold and silver mine and on-site metal mill, located 110 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, Ontario, is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and represents a capital investment of $957.7 million.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring mine proposals like this move forward in a way that is sustainable and protects the environment and Indigenous rights.

A total of six Indigenous communities actively participated in the federal environmental assessment process. Their contributions included Indigenous-led studies and assessments that informed the Government of Canada's decision. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) provided support to enable this work, and Indigenous Knowledge was incorporated alongside scientific evidence throughout the assessment process. The Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous communities in a manner that advances reconciliation, respects their rights and cultures, and supports the inclusion of Indigenous Knowledge in assessments.

The decision statement issued today establishes legally binding conditions that First Mining Gold Corp., as the proponent, must comply with throughout the project's life. These conditions include measures to reduce environmental effects on Indigenous Peoples that live in and use the area ─ reducing impacts to their health and socio-economic conditions, physical and cultural heritage, current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes. The measures also aim to reduce effects on fish and fish habitat, federal lands, and migratory birds. For example, the proponent will be required to manage effluent and surface water quality to protect fish and fish habitat and drinking water, undertake progressive reclamation of the land, and minimize emissions of dust and airborne contaminants.

The Government of Canada thanks all participants for their comments throughout the environmental assessment process, as well as the various experts involved for their robust, scientific advice. The proponent will still be required to obtain any necessary authorizations and permits.

Quotes

"Our government is focused on building a strong, resilient economy while protecting the environment and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. The Springpole Gold Project demonstrates how major projects can move forward in a responsible way--grounded in science, Indigenous Knowledge and meaningful consultation. With strong, legally binding conditions in place to protect the environment and Indigenous rights, this project can contribute to good jobs, economic growth and sustainable development for Canadians."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Canada has the minerals the world wants, and we are acting with speed, scale and purpose to get them from deposit to market. The Springpole Gold Project worth almost one billion dollars in capital investment, is creating fantastic economic opportunities and thousands of jobs that Canadians and Ontarians need. It is this type of investment and progress that make our economy more resilient."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada

Quick Facts

Scientific advice and technical expertise during the assessment was provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Transport Canada, and Natural Resources Canada. IAAC also worked closely with Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to coordinate the federal and provincial environmental assessment processes, to the extent possible, including information sharing.

As part of the legally binding conditions, the proponent must, prior to construction and in consultation with interested Indigenous communities, establish and maintain one or more Indigenous Environmental Committees. These committees will support ongoing collaboration on environmental management and monitoring, including comprehensive water monitoring, caribou mitigation measures, the integration of Indigenous Knowledge into monitoring programs, and the participation of Indigenous monitors in monitoring and follow-up activities, ensuring that Indigenous communities are actively involved in protecting their traditional territories.

Investors are showing signs of increased confidence in Canada and Canada is delivering action. This announcement marks the 14th project to receive a final decision this year, supporting billions in new investment in responsible development across Canada.

Associated Links

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, [email protected]