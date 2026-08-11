Government of Canada provides early decision on Port of Botwood Wharf Rehabilitation Project in Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) assessed the Port of Botwood Wharf Rehabilitation Project, proposed to revitalize infrastructure at the Port of Botwood marine terminal, located on the north shore of the Bay of Exploits in Newfoundland and Labrador. IAAC determined the project's potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through other means.

To arrive at its section 16 decision under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), IAAC engaged other jurisdictions, federal experts, stakeholders, the public, and Indigenous Peoples to review the project description and identify potential impacts within federal jurisdiction and frameworks to address these potential impacts.

IAAC is of the view that the potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through existing federal and provincial laws and regulations. These include, but are not limited to, the Fisheries Act, the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022, the Species at Risk Act, the Canadian Navigable Waters Act, the Canada Shipping Act, the Pilotage Act, as well as the Newfoundland and Labrador Water Resources Act, the Newfoundland and Labrador Wildlife Act, the Newfoundland and Labrador Endangered Species Act, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Historic Resources Act.

As a result of the initial assessment, no further assessment under the IAA is required and the federal impact assessment process is now complete. As a next step, Exploits Valley Port Corporation (the proponent) will be required to seek any necessary federal and provincial authorizations and permits for the project.

The documents and list of factors considered can be found in IAAC's notice of early decision with reasons.

Quick Facts

The Port of Botwood Wharf Rehabilitation Project would replace deteriorated wharf infrastructure to accommodate ships up to 60,000 deadweight tonnage.

The project would include the removal or stabilization of unsafe structural elements, the installation of new steel or concrete piles, upgrades to communication and safety systems, and the resurfacing of existing roads and laydown areas.

IAAC facilitates the sustainable development of major projects subject to the IAA through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

Decisions like these ensure that Canada's impact assessment process is efficient by determining at an early stage whether further assessment under the IAA is required.

Associated Links

Follow us on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, [email protected]