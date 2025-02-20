VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - When young people face mental health challenges, having the right support can make a meaningful difference for them, their families, and communities. The Youth Mental Health Fund, Canada's largest investment in youth mental health, will improve and enhance access to compassionate care that meets youth where they are at. By supporting community organizations to expand services for youth, more young people will have access to mental health resources where they live, learn, and spend time with their peers.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the first six projects to receive funding under the Youth Mental Health Fund. These projects will represent a total investment of more than $46 million over five years.

These projects were selected because they are ready for implementation and will have an immediate impact in strengthening and expanding Integrated Youth Service (IYS) networks and hubs and increasing capacity to support diverse youth populations. Projects were also prioritized to address the needs of youth experiencing health inequities, such as Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ youth.

For example, an initiative led by British-Columbia based IYS network Foundry, will support the expansion of hubs in the province, improving youth access to a range of services in one place – including mental health, substance use, physical and sexual health, youth and family peer support, and social services. Similar projects are planned for Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario.

The projects announced today represent the first phase of funding. The Fund's open call for proposals, which closed on January 22, 2025, generated significant interest from community organizations across the country. Our government looks forward to making further investments over the coming months.

We are committed to working with partners across the country to ensure that all young people have easy and equitable access to mental health services when and where they need it. Through initiatives such as the new Youth Mental Health Fund, we are showing our youth that their mental health is a priority.

Quotes

"We need to meet youth where they are at with the mental health supports they need. Announcing the first projects under the Youth Mental Health Fund is a significant milestone. It represents our dedicated effort to address the mental health needs of young people from across Canada. Integrated Youth Services are a game-changer—connecting mental health, social, and health supports all in one place. Expanding this model through the Youth Mental Health Fund means more young people get the right help, at the right time. We will continue to be there to ensure community organizations have access to the tools they need to help young people succeed and thrive."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We thank the Government of Canada for its commitment to the health and wellness needs of the young people in this country. This investment will allow Foundry to continue working towards our vision of creating safe, accessible, and low-barrier wellness spaces for diverse youth populations in British Columbia. When young people experience challenges in their lives, large or small, whether related to mental health, substance use, physical health or their identity, it can be easy to feel alone and isolated. But having confidential and safe spaces to speak to trusting professionals is critical to supporting youth and those who love them. Now, more than ever. This is why we do what we do at Foundry, and we are excited that the Youth Mental Health Fund will allow us to expand our reach and supports to more young people in our province."

Dr. Steve Mathias

Co-Executive Director, Foundry BC-Providence Health Care

"We've seen the life-changing impact of the Integrated Youth Services model here in Manitoba over the last few years – a model that breaks down barriers and silos and meets youth right where they're at. When a youth walks through the door of a Huddle youth hub, they're welcomed by caring staff who help them find a broad array of trauma-informed, culturally safe care – all under one roof. With this tremendous investment, Huddle can strengthen and expand our Integrated Youth Services model throughout the province, building even more spaces made for youth, by youth. Huddle will also be able to support more students in their schools to access the integrated care that they need. Every young person deserves support that's easy to find, quick to access, and designed for them, so they can live healthy lives and build brighter futures."

Pam Sveinson

Executive Director Huddle

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Health Canada for their investment in a provincial youth mental health and family and natural supports model for Newfoundland and Labrador. This funding will profoundly impact the lives of thousands of young people by addressing mental health challenges and the social determinants of health as early as possible in a young person's journey. Through this initiative, we will provide free in-person and virtual mental health services along with comprehensive wrap-around supports for youth and their families across the province, including housing support, basic needs, and connections to employment and education. As a direct result of this investment, our goal is to improve youth mental health and overall well-being, while boosting connection to education and employment, and reducing rates of homelessness and housing insecurity for youth and their families."

Jen Crowe

Executive Director, Choices for Youth

"Young people deserve to receive the best care available and to be supported in achieving their best outcomes. The Youth Mental Health Fund will strengthen capacity of community organizations and IYS networks in Ontario to provide more equitable and culturally responsive Integrated Youth Services to youth and their families including, mental health, substance use health, primary care, housing, employment, recreation, and other supports. This important investment will provide youth who face the greatest barriers to care with more inclusive, welcoming spaces where they can access a full range of integrated services that meet their needs. Together, we continue to work towards positive outcomes with and for all youth in Canada"

Dr. Jo Henderson

Executive Director, Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario (YWHO)

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 announced $500 million in funding over five years to establish the Youth Mental Health Fund (YMHF).

in funding over five years to establish the Youth Mental Health Fund (YMHF). A central priority of the Youth Mental Health Fund is the expansion of the Integrated Youth Services (IYS) model and building capacity in community-based organizations that provide youth-specific mental health services. IYS hubs offer youth typically aged 12 to 25 and their families fast and easy access to an array of services and supports bringing together a diversity of professionals to deliver an array of health and social services through a single window community hub supported by a regional network.

The Youth Mental Health Fund is also supporting Indigenous-specific, distinctions-based mental wellness supports and services that meet the needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis youth. Indigenous Services Canada will work closely with Indigenous partners and communities to administer funding for these populations through existing processes and structures.

Associated Links

