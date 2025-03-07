Additional agreement will improve access and affordability of drugs for rare diseases

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - No one should have to choose between paying for prescription drugs and putting food on the table. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action so Canadians can get the medication they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health and the Honourable Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness for Prince Edward Island (PEI) announced a $40 million federal investment as part of two bilateral agreements to improve access to medications for Islanders.

Through the national pharmacare agreement, the Government of Canada will provide more than $30 million over four years for universal coverage to a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications for PEI residents, at little to no direct cost to them. The funding from this agreement will also improve access to diabetes devices and supplies.

This will support the reproductive freedom of over 41,000 Islanders and make sure that over 16,000 Islanders with diabetes can access essential medications to reduce their risk of serious health complications and improve their quality of life.

PEI residents can anticipate beginning to receive coverage for these products on May 1, 2025.

In addition, the Government of Canada will provide over $10 million to improve access to drugs for rare diseases, early diagnosis, and screening, to support the province in providing access under the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

Through this agreement, PEI will also work with Canada and other provinces and territories to develop and implement a plan for improved screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

This is yet another important step forward to improve health equity, affordability and health outcomes for Canadians. The Government of Canada will continue working with PTs, Indigenous Peoples, partners and stakeholders to make sure every Canadian has access to the essential medications and medical devices they need.

Quotes

"The agreements signed today with PEI mark a significant milestone in building a stronger public healthcare system for Islanders. We are making sure that every Canadian, including people living with a rare disease, can get the medications they need. We will keep working with all provinces and territories to sign more deals so that across the country, Canadians are covered."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

"For too many Islanders, the cost of their medication can be an additional barrier to accessing quality health care. For some, paying for medication presents an impossible choice – between managing a health condition and making ends meet. This investment is about making prescription drugs accessible for those who need them and building a stronger, more inclusive health care system."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"When everyone has equitable access to medications, it can lead to improved health outcomes. The agreements signed today builds upon our existing Provincial Diabetes Drug Program and will provide Islanders with the opportunity save on annual medication costs, regardless of their ability to pay. These funding dollars will put money back into the pockets of Islanders, while ensuring they have access to the medications they need to live a healthier life."

The Honourable Mark McLane

Minister of Health and Wellness, PEI

"Through our collaboration more contraceptives, including long-acting reversible contraceptives such as IUDs and some hormonal options, will be more freely available. This initiative empowers women and all individuals who rely on these contraceptives in PEI with the freedom and confidence to make informed choices about their health."

The Honourable Jenn Redmond

Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, PEI

"Here in Prince Edward Island, residents face some of Canada's highest out-of-pocket costs for drugs covered on their public plans. This announcement is ensuring that Islanders, including those living with a rare disease, have reliable access to the treatments and care they deserve, when and where they need it."

Sean Casey

Member of Parliament, Charlottetown, PEI

Quick Facts

In 2021, Statistics Canada found that one in five adults in Canada did not have the insurance they needed to cover their medication costs.

did not have the insurance they needed to cover their medication costs. On October 10, 2024 , the Pharmacare Act received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. The Minister of Health will continue working with PTs to reach bilateral agreements to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraception and diabetes medications as the first phase of national universal pharmacare.

, the received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. The Minister of Health will continue working with PTs to reach bilateral agreements to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraception and diabetes medications as the first phase of national universal pharmacare. On February 27, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced the first-ever national pharmacare agreement with Manitoba providing more than $219 million over four years to improve access to contraceptives and diabetes medications and diabetes devices and supplies for Manitobans.

, the Government of announced the first-ever national pharmacare agreement with providing more than over four years to improve access to contraceptives and diabetes medications and diabetes devices and supplies for Manitobans. On March 6, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced the signing of a pharmacare agreement with British Columbia (BC) to invest more than $670 million over four years to provide universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications, devices and supplies for residents of BC. BC is also providing free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopausal symptoms for residents.

, the Government of announced the signing of a pharmacare agreement with (BC) to invest more than over four years to provide universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications, devices and supplies for residents of BC. BC is also providing free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopausal symptoms for residents. In March 2023 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to support the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, including up to $1.4 billion for bilateral agreements with PTs to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life.

, the Government of announced an investment of up to over three years to support the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, including up to for bilateral agreements with PTs to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life. Innovative treatments for rare diseases can cost anywhere from $100,000 to more than $4 million per year.

to more than per year. Since July 2024 , the Government of Canada has announced [eight] bilateral agreements for Drugs for Rare Diseases worth more than $1 billion over three years.

, the Government of has announced [eight] bilateral agreements for Drugs for Rare Diseases worth more than over three years. The drugs covered through the PEI agreement under the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases are: Poteligeo, for the treatment of mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome; Epkinly, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and, Koselugo, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1.

are: The names of other drugs on the common list are published online on a drug-by-drug basis following the conclusion of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance price negotiations for each drug.

