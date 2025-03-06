VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - No one should have to choose between paying for prescription drugs and putting food on the table. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action so Canadians can get the medication they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, and the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's (BC) Minister of Health, announced the signing of a pharmacare agreement to invest more than $670 million over four years to provide universal access to contraceptive and diabetes medications, devices and supplies for residents of BC.

Through this historic agreement, BC residents will receive public coverage for a range of contraceptives and diabetes medications at little to no cost. The funding from this agreement will also improve access to diabetes devices and supplies. This will support the reproductive freedom of more than 1.3 million British Columbians and ensure that nearly 550,000 British Columbians with diabetes can access essential medications – reducing their risk of serious health complications and improving their quality of life.

As part of today's agreement, BC will also enhance pharmacare coverage for its residents by providing free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopausal symptoms for all residents. This additional coverage is a significant step toward improving health care for women and gender diverse people throughout their lifetimes.

BC residents can anticipate beginning to receive coverage for these products in March 2026.

This announcement is an important step forward to improve health equity, affordability and health outcomes for Canadians. The Government of Canada will continue working with the provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, partners and stakeholders to make sure every Canadian has access to the essential medications and medical devices they need.

Quotes

"This national pharmacare agreement with BC is a significant milestone in building a stronger public healthcare system for Canadians. The additional coverage improvement of hormone replacement therapy for people experiencing menopausal symptoms is significant in supporting women's health. This agreement is another important step to making sure that every Canadian can get the medications they need. We will keep working with all provinces and territories to sign more deals so that across the country, Canadians are covered."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"We are committed to making essential healthcare more accessible – whether it's managing menopause, preventing unintended pregnancies, or controlling chronic diabetes. B.C. was the first province in Canada to provide free contraception, and now we are working to expand public coverage to include free medication for diabetes and menopausal symptoms. Today's agreement is an important step towards strengthening BC's universal, public healthcare system in the long-term – one where everyone can get the essential medications they need without having to pull out their credit card."

The Honourable Josie Osborne

Minister of Health, BC

Quick Facts

In 2021, Statistics Canada found that one in five adults in Canada did not have the insurance they needed to cover their medication costs.

did not have the insurance they needed to cover their medication costs. According to an Options for Sexual Health study (2010), every $1 spent on access to contraception can save as much as $90 in government spending.

spent on access to contraception can save as much as in government spending. In 2022, Diabetes Canada determined that out-of-pocket costs were as high as $18,306 per year for people living with Type 1 diabetes and as high as $10,014 per year for those living with Type 2 diabetes.

per year for people living with Type 1 diabetes and as high as per year for those living with Type 2 diabetes. On October 10, 2024 , the Pharmacare Act received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. The Minister of Health will continue working with PTs to reach bilateral agreements to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraception and diabetes medications as the first phase of national universal pharmacare.

, the received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. The Minister of Health will continue working with PTs to reach bilateral agreements to provide universal, single-payer, first-dollar access to a range of contraception and diabetes medications as the first phase of national universal pharmacare. On February 27, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced the first-ever national pharmacare agreement with Manitoba providing more than $219 million over four years to improve access to contraceptives, diabetes medications and diabetes devices and supplies for Manitobans.

, the Government of announced the first-ever national pharmacare agreement with providing more than over four years to improve access to contraceptives, diabetes medications and diabetes devices and supplies for Manitobans. On April 1, 2023 , the province began providing free contraceptives to all residents. In 2024 alone, approximately 227,000 people received free prescription contraception, through this nation-leading program. Since the start of the program, more than 306,000 people have benefitted. Free prescription contraception has an immeasurably net-positive impact on the most vulnerable people, reduces gender inequality and improves health outcomes for parents and children.

