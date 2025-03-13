Agreement will improve access and affordability of drugs for rare diseases

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - In Canada, one in 12 people live with a rare disease and for most people affected, the cost of treatment is unaffordable. Canadians deserve a health care system that provides timely access to quality health services and medications, including effective drugs for rare diseases, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health and the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services, announced a bilateral agreement investing over $8.5 million over three years to improve access to selected new drugs for rare disease and to support enhanced access to existing drugs, early diagnosis and screening.

The first step in this bilateral agreement will be to deliver funding, under the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, to the territory to provide access to Yescarta, a drug used to treat several forms of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas in adults: follicular lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL). Yescarta is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy that uses a person's own immune cells to fight cancer.

The names of other drugs on the common list are published online on a drug-by-drug basis following the conclusion of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance price negotiations for each drug. In addition, the Yukon is committing through this agreement to work with Canada and other provinces and territories on developing and implementing a plan for improving screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

The Government of Canada remains committed to working with provinces and territories to improve health care for all Canadians, including access to affordable prescription medications, and to achieving better health outcomes for everyone.

"Reaching this agreement is another step in our collaborative efforts to build a stronger public health system for the Yukon. Investing in drugs for rare diseases will improve affordability and access to medications, early diagnosis, and screening, so that people in the territory with rare diseases have the best health outcomes possible."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Individuals with rare diseases frequently encounter significant challenges, including high medical expenses and limited support. Through this bilateral agreement, we are providing Yukoners living with rare disease improved access to the medications they need."

Dr. Brendan Hanley,

Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Our government remains committed to ensuring that Yukoners have access to the best possible health care. Today's announcement is another example of action, and we look forward to implementing this funding to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by rare diseases. We thank our federal partners for their collaboration in this significant step forward in improving the lives of patients across the Yukon who are living with rare and often debilitating conditions."

Tracy-Anne McPhee

Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services

In March 2023 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to support the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases , including up to $1.4 billion for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life.

, the Government of announced an investment of up to over three years to support the , including up to for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life. Innovative treatments for rare diseases can cost anywhere from $100,000 to more than $4 million per year.

