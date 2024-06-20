GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canadians, we place great importance on our universal public health care system. Having access to quality health care is essential to our health and well-being, and the Government of Canada is always ready to work in collaboration with the provinces and territories to improve Canada's health system.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has signed an agreement-in-principle to move ahead with the transfer of the Asticou Centre building in Gatineau, Quebec, along with part of the land, to the Government of Quebec to enable the future Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire de l'Outaouais to be developed on the site.

The Asticou Centre site, which is owned by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), has a total area of 26 hectares, of which 17.2 hectares would be transferred to the Government of Quebec by December 2025. Subject to approval, the remaining 8.9 hectares would go to the National Capital Commission (NCC) for renaturalization purposes.

In addition to better addressing the health care needs and expectations of the region's population, the transfer of the Asticou Centre will also contribute to the government's efforts to reduce its office space portfolio by 50% over the next 10 years.

The Government of Canada is continuing to work with different partners, including provincial, territorial and municipal governments, as well as community organizations, to identify new opportunities for its surplus assets that will support housing and other community needs for the benefit of Canadians.

Quotes

"This is a historic day for the Outaouais region as we take the first step toward the construction of a new hospital that is greatly needed in the region. This announcement is an example of what we can achieve when we work together to improve our health care system and ensure that Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it. Thanks to this collaborative effort, thousands of people in the region will benefit from a modern health care facility."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"We are pleased to respond favourably to the Quebec government's request to find the best site for the new hospital. It is undeniable that all levels of government must work together to guarantee accessible, quality health care services for the Outaouais population."

Steven MacKinnon

Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"As a member of the Outaouais caucus, I am delighted by the announcement of the transfer of part of the Asticou Centre site to the Quebec government. The development of the future Centre hospitalier affilié universitaire de l'Outaouais is of vital importance to the entire population of the Outaouais region. This new hospital will ensure that everyone has access to health care when they need it. And the fact that part of the land will be transferred to the National Capital Commission (NCC) for ecological restoration also responds to the great need to preserve healthy natural spaces, and will contribute to improving the quality of life of all citizens."

Stéphane Lauzon

Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services

Quick facts

The area of the Asticou Centre building, which includes the main floor (34,387 square metres), the second floor (3,391 square metres) and the basement (4,221 square metres), totals 42,000 square metres.

The Asticou Centre was built between 1963 and 1968 by the Government of Quebec and transferred to the federal government in 1976 and 1977. As a result of that transaction, the Government of Quebec has a right of preference over the purchase of the property that it will exercise to acquire the part of the property required for the construction of a new hospital centre. The Canada School of Public Service, National Defence, PSPC, the Table Éducation Outaouais and the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre still occupy parts of the Asticou Centre. The employees of the 3 occupying departments will be relocated to modern facilities.

and transferred to the federal government in 1976 and 1977. As a result of that transaction, the Government of has a right of preference over the purchase of the property that it will exercise to acquire the part of the property required for the construction of a new hospital centre. The Canada School of Public Service, National Defence, PSPC, the Table Éducation Outaouais and the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre still occupy parts of the Asticou Centre. The employees of the 3 occupying departments will be relocated to modern facilities. The disposal of a building is a complex process that requires a number of steps before being formalized. The main steps to be completed for the transfer of the Asticou Centre site by December 2025 include finalizing the due diligence process, obtaining government approvals and relocating tenants.

include finalizing the due diligence process, obtaining government approvals and relocating tenants. Following the official transfer of the Asticou Centre in December 2025 , decisions regarding the future of the building will fall under the responsibility of the Government of Quebec and the NCC.

, decisions regarding the future of the building will fall under the responsibility of the Government of and the NCC. The transfer is subject to government approvals.

In May 2023 , PSPC officially added the Asticou Centre site to its list of surplus assets, thereby formalizing the fact that the entire building and the land would eventually be removed from PSPC's inventory of assets.

, PSPC officially added the Asticou Centre site to its list of surplus assets, thereby formalizing the fact that the entire building and the land would eventually be removed from PSPC's inventory of assets. On March 27, 2024 , the Government of Canada announced the signing of 2 bilateral agreements for an investment of almost $3.7 billion in federal funding to improve health care in Quebec . The agreements make up the first round of funding under the government's 10-year commitment, which calls for an investment of $6.7 billion in Quebec over a 10-year period.

