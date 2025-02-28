OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Workers are at the heart of Canada's prosperity. Governments need to work with labour partners, industry and Indigenous Peoples to harness the opportunity ahead for Canadian energy workers in every region of the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson released the Terms of Reference for the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council, which provides details about how the Council will conduct its work.

The Council will engage directly with Canadians, including with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous partners, trade unions, industry and youth, among others. Based on this engagement and its own expertise, drawn from a wide range of backgrounds, the Council will provide independent expert advice to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. The Council's advice will help to shape government policies and programs to support low-carbon industries and support workers and communities.

Additionally, the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council will work closely with the Net-Zero Advisory Body, which advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on how Canada can achieve its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As reflected in their respective Terms of Reference, the two groups will share and coordinate their advice to ensure alignment in their fields.

The next step in establishing the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council will be the appointment of the co-chairs and council members, anticipated shortly.

Quotes:

"I look forward to the work of the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council and its advice on how Canada can move forward with a sustainable-jobs approach built on principles of inclusivity, economic opportunity and worker-centred policies."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Ensuring Canadian workers can seize opportunities in the growing low-carbon economy is essential to our transition to a net-zero future where no one is left behind. The creation of the Net-Zero Advisory Body, and now the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council, is a key step in ensuring that we work together with labour partners, industry and experts to connect our climate goals with a strong economy and a resilient and skilled workforce."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts:

The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act became law on June 20, 2024 . The Act creates the framework necessary for the Government of Canada to effectively support Canadian workers and communities to seize the historic opportunities during the shift to a low-carbon economy while fostering prosperity and inclusivity for Canadian workers and communities for generations to come.

became law on . The Act creates the framework necessary for the Government of to effectively support Canadian workers and communities to seize the historic opportunities during the shift to a low-carbon economy while fostering prosperity and inclusivity for Canadian workers and communities for generations to come. The Act established the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council to provide independent, expert advice to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour on measures and policies related to sustainable jobs.

