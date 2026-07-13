Government of Canada seeks proposals to improve rail safety

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, announced the launch of two calls for proposals under the Rail Safety Improvement Program: the Education and Awareness stream, and the Infrastructure, Technology and Research stream.

Through these funding opportunities, Transport Canada will support projects that improve safety at railway crossings and along railway corridors, helping protect communities and prevent injuries and fatalities.

Transport Canada will be accepting applications through open, competitive calls for proposals until

August 21, 2026 for the Education and Awareness stream, and

September 4, 2026 for the Infrastructure, Technology, and Research stream.

Through the Rail Safety Improvement Program, the Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure enhancements, innovative technologies, research initiatives, climate resilience measures, and public education activities across the country.

Investing in rail safety today helps prevent incidents tomorrow. These investments help reduce risk, protect communities, and support a safer and more reliable rail transportation network for Canadians.

Quote

"The Rail Safety Improvement Program helps communities across Canada address safety concerns and raise awareness about the potential dangers at railway crossings and other high-risk areas along railway tracks. Through investments in infrastructure, innovation, research and education, the Government of Canada is helping reduce risks, strengthen our transportation network, and keep Canadians safe.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

Since the inception of the Rail Safety Improvement Program in 2016, it has supported more than 1,200 projects across Canada, for a total investment of more than $230 million.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides financial support to provinces, territories, municipalities and local governments, road and transit authorities, Crown corporations, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, academia, Indigenous groups, communities and organizations, and individuals/private landowners, to help improve rail safety and reduce injuries and fatalities related to rail transportation.

The Education and Awareness stream supports projects that raise public awareness and understanding, through education and outreach activities, of potential hazards at railway grade crossings and dangers associated with trespassing on railway property. The priority for this intake is trespassing prevention, targeting known trespassing locations, at-risk population groups, and common contributing factors.

The Infrastructure, Technology and Research stream supports projects that enhance public safety at rail crossings and along rail lines where safety risks are highest. These can include proposals to close crossings, infrastructure improvements, technology, and research projects.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]