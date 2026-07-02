Government of Canada invests in key infrastructure at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians, international tourists, and businesses rely on safe and well-maintained airports to stay connected and keep our economy moving. International tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. Local and regional airports provide critical benefits by supporting safer, healthier, and more connected communities.

Today, Member of Parliament for the Yukon and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Dr. Brendan Hanley, on behalf of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that the Government of Canada is strengthening air safety at Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

Through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, the federal government is providing over $2 million to the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport to purchase an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle.

The airport serves over 475,000 passengers each year, and the current ARFF is critical in providing rapid and effective response to aircraft emergencies. The existing vehicle was purchased by the Government of Yukon 20 years ago and it has reached the end of its lifecycle.

In addition to enhancing safety measures, this project will improve safety and increase airport capacity, supporting economic growth and connectivity across Yukon.

Quotes

"For northern and remote communities, reliable air service is essential. This investment will strengthen the airport's ability to provide safe, dependable operations while supporting regional economic growth and keeping communities connected. Through investing in our airports and our transportation network, we are creating a stronger and more united Canada."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport is essential to Yukoners, supporting both our communities and local businesses. This investment will help ensure the airport continues to safely connect us with family and friends, open doors to new destinations, and serve as a vital economic driver for our region for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for the Yukon and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport is a vital part of Yukon's transportation network and keeping it safe is one of our top priorities. Replacing our 20-year-old Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle ensures our crews have the equipment they need to respond quickly and effectively when it matters most. We appreciate the Government of Canada's partnership in helping us maintain safe, reliable airport operations for Yukoners and everyone who travels through our territory."

The Honourable Linda Benoit

Minister of Highways and Public Works for the Government of Yukon

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety.

Eligible projects include the purchase/replacement of heavy airside mobile equipment (snow blowers, snowplows, runway sweepers, loaders and material spreaders) and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles; associated equipment and shelters; the rehabilitation of runway, taxiway and apron pavements; airfield lighting and electrical systems; and the installation of wildlife fencing.

Since its launch in 1995, the Airports Capital Assistance Program has committed over $1.3 billion for 1,288 projects at 201 local and regional airports across the country.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport has received more than $12.3 million in funding for 8 safety projects, including today's announcement.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]