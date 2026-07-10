Minister Joly announces agreement with Government of Quebec for $98M investment by Government of Canada to modernize local infrastructure

Federal investments totalling more than $217 million will be made to support high-impact community infrastructure projects across the province.

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, accompanied by Marie‑Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont‑Est and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), are announcing an agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec for the delivery of a $98M envelope from the Local Impact Stream (LIS) of the Government of Canada's Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF). Under the terms of this agreement, the Government of Quebec will match the contribution made by the Government of Canada, for a total joint investment of up to $196 million.

In a global economic climate in full transformation, the Government of Canada is investing to strengthen the foundations of a more resilient, more sovereign, more united economy. This agreement with the Government of Quebec will make it possible to build infrastructure that is essential for community prosperity and ensure that each region can contribute fully to Canada's growth and economic success. The funds provided for in the agreement will be used to enhance the funding of projects selected by the Government of Quebec under its programs supporting local infrastructure for cultural activities. The support provided by the Government of Canada will be up to $1 million per project.

The ministers also announced the first three projects that will receive support under this agreement. Montréal's Théâtre Denise-Pelletier, Trois-Rivières' Musée POP and Laval's Bibliothèque Germaine‑Guèvremont will each receive a $1M contribution under the LIS. These investments will make it possible, among other things, to modernize infrastructure and equipment, improve facility accessibility and strengthen the ability of these cultural institutions to pursue their mission, while also contributing to the cultural and community vitality of their area.

In addition to the $98 million envelope administered by the Government of Quebec, the LIS has an additional budget of $119 million over four years, administered by CED, to support leisure and recreational tourism community infrastructure projects that reflect local priorities and stimulate regional economic growth. Of this amount, $21 million will be allocated to Indigenous projects. Organizations wishing to submit a project are invited to consult the CED website for more information.

To build a stronger national economy for the future, each region in the country has a key role to play. By working together with the provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and communities across Quebec, the Government of Canada is ensuring that growth starts with the regions, so that each one can contribute to a more prosperous, more united Canada better equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow.

Quotes

"The strength of Canada's economy depends on the success of its regions. By investing in the infrastructure communities need to prosper, we are helping to build a more resilient, more competitive economy that is better prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow. This partnership with the Government of Quebec reflects our shared desire to ensure that each region can contribute to growth, cultural vitality and the creation of opportunities. Together, we are building a stronger, more united, more sovereign Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The Build Communities Strong Fund will support communities across the country by building reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations. Through Canada's Regional Development Agencies, we will deliver high-impact community infrastructure projects that Canadians can rely on--helping build Canada strong from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Fraserview–South Burnaby, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The collaboration between the federal and provincial governments to help fund organizations such as Trois-Rivière's Musée POP will enable organizations and municipalities to modernize their infrastructure and equipment, while also contributing to the cultural and community vitality of their area."

Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The places where people come together to practise an activity or sport or to discover culture are core to the vitality of our communities. They help young people thrive, preserve collective memories, strengthen the feeling of belonging and make our neighbourhoods more dynamic and inclusive. As the Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont-Est--the borough where the Théâtre Denise‑Pelletier has been deeply rooted for over 60 years--I am delighted with this investment attesting to the importance, for the Government of Canada, of the role this flagship institution plays not only in Montréal's East End, but also in Quebec. It helps the theatre pursue its mission among school-age audiences and provides thousands of people of all ages with privileged access to a professional theatre, in a modern, accessible, welcoming environment."

Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont Est and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"We salute this collaboration between the governments of Canada and Quebec, which will help preserve and strengthen the Théâtre Denise‑Pelletier's iconic status within Quebec's cultural landscape. This funding will enable us to launch a key project to preserve the heritage character of our theatre and to modernize our facilities. But above all, it will give us the means to pursue our mission: to democratize theatre access and create major works that provoke striking first encounters among art, adolescent and adult audiences, and artists."

Stéphanie Laurin, Executive Director, Théâtre Denise-Pelletier

Quick facts

Building Canada strong starts with building strong communities, which is why the Government of Canada launched the Build Communities Strong Fund in April 2026. It has an envelope of $51 billion over 10 years to support a wide range of infrastructure projects promoting economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, public transit and climate adaptation across the country.

The Local Impact Stream (LIS) of the Build Communities Strong Fund, which CED is implementing in Quebec, aims to support high-impact public-interest community infrastructure projects that will strengthen communities and promote regional economic development.

In Quebec, the LIS has a budget of $217 million over four years, of which $98 million will be administered by the Government of Quebec. CED is administering $119 million, of which $21 million will be earmarked for projects led by Indigenous communities.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]