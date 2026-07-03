The Government of Canada announces expanded air transport agreement between Canada and Mongolia

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Expanding Canada's air transport agreements promotes trade diversification, facilitates people-to-people ties, strengthens supply chains, boosts tourism and helps fuel our country's economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced an expanded air transport agreement with Mongolia. The expanded agreement allows for direct flights between Canada and Mongolia for the first time.

The expanded agreement also includes:

Up to three weekly passenger-combination flights per country

Unlimited weekly all-cargo flights

Open fifth freedom rights for all-cargo flights (the ability to operate flights between two foreign countries as long as the flight either starts or ends in the airline's home country)

Quotes

"Mongolia is an emerging market and I'm pleased to see this expanded air transport agreement, which will unlock exciting new opportunities for travellers and businesses in both our countries."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Canada's expanded air transport agreement with Mongolia will strengthen our two-way commercial ties and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses and exporters, supporting Canada's trade diversification agenda and leading to a more connected and prosperous global economy."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

The Canada-Mongolia Air Transport Agreement was originally concluded in 2018. This is the first expansion of the agreement.

The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements to improve Canada's international connectivity and provide more options for travellers and shippers.

Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

Visit Transport Canada's website.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]