Government of Canada seeks proposals to form a national institute for people of African descent

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is our strength. That is why the Government of Canada committed to taking action to address systemic discrimination affecting Black Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, launched a call for proposals to form a national institute for people of African descent. A four-year investment of up to $7.25 million will support the establishment of the institute. This follows recommendations outlined in the Feasibility Report produced by Caribbean African Canadian Social Services and the Ushauri Council.

The institute will inform policy and program development of all orders of government and Canadian civic society from a Black-centric perspective. It will also aim to be a cornerstone to improve social and economic outcomes for Canada's people of African descent and their communities.

Not-for-profit organizations that are Black-led and Black-serving are invited to submit proposals for the establishment and operation of the institute. Proposals should include the following:

a set of plans to establish and operationalize the institute;

details on the applicant's organizational capacity;

evidence of financial sustainability; and

agreements of established and planned partnerships.

Priority consideration will be given to proposals from organizations that have been in operation for at least three years, that demonstrate active and planned partnerships with Black-led organizations and that serve multiple geographic regions within Canada.

Interested organizations are encouraged to submit their proposals by email to [email protected] or by mail by Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm PDT.

For detailed information on how to apply, please consult the Applicant Guide.

"Our government has made it clear that we will always prioritize equality, fairness, and everyone having an equal chance at success. That is why we are supporting the establishment of a national institute for Black Canadians. This is the first of its kind in Canada, intended to build capacity for Black Canadian communities and to inform and influence policy development from a Black‑led and Black-centric perspective. This is an important step in the right direction, and will ultimately contribute to improving social and economic outcomes for Black Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

- Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

In recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government is supporting the establishment of a national institute to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians from a Black-led perspective.

In October 2020 , the Feasibility Report from Caribbean African Canadian Social Services (CAFCAN) indicated strong community support for a Canadian institute focused on people of African descent, and that the stated objectives and priorities represent concrete actions supporting Canada's commitment to address anti-Black racism.

, the Feasibility Report from Caribbean African Canadian Social Services (CAFCAN) indicated strong community support for a Canadian institute focused on people of African descent, and that the stated objectives and priorities represent concrete actions supporting commitment to address anti-Black racism. To continue to support the work of community organizations that empower, advocate for and lift up Black Canadians, Budget 2021 committed $100 million in 2021–22 to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative.





