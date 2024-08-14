OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) convened the first meeting of its International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee regarding the upsurge of mpox 2024. Following the meeting, the WHO Director General issued a statement declaring that the increase in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa, as well as the emergence of a new strain of clade I mpox constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). This follows the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declaration on August 13, 2024, that the situation is a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) as it is spreading rapidly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to other African countries.

There have been no cases of clade I mpox virus to date in Canada. Although the risk to people in Canada from clade I mpox remains low at this time, the Government of Canada is closely monitoring the mpox situation in the DRC and neighbouring countries, while working with domestic and international partners to determine opportunities for support.

There has been an ongoing outbreak of clade II mpox in Canada since 2022. Some regions of Canada have continued to report cases of clade II mpox, including a recent uptick of cases in the Toronto area. Current reports suggest that clade II mpox is less severe than clade I.

In collaboration with provincial and territorial partners, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been monitoring for mpox virus through wastewater surveillance in Canada since July 2022 and has the ability to test for clade I and clade II. Mpox cases detected in provinces and territories are required to be reported to PHAC. As part of its routine preparedness activities, PHAC is working with Global Affairs Canada and partners to update risk assessments, public health guidance and travel health advice as appropriate. Since April 2024, a level two travel health notice has been in effect for the DRC, recommending that travellers practise enhanced health precautions. Travellers are urged to protect themselves and those around them from mpox if travelling to countries that are experiencing outbreaks. In particular, be vigilant if planning to attend gatherings or events that entail close, prolonged and frequent interactions among people, such as sexual activity.

In addition, the Government of Canada has secured sufficient supply of mpox vaccines to support provincial and territorial programs for the prevention and control of mpox in Canada. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) provided updated guidance in May 2024, recommending a two-dose vaccination series for mpox among adults at high-risk of exposure . Vaccination is expected to protect against both clade I and II. At this time, vaccination of the general public is not recommended.

Canada is a strong supporter of the WHO's multi-donor Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE), having contributed $11 million CAD since 2018, including $2 million CAD in 2024. The WHO has made an allocation from the CFE in response to the current mpox outbreak in the DRC and other African countries. Canada is exploring additional avenues to support the global response in close collaboration with WHO and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Global Affairs Canada is actively working with Gavi to look at all options for Canadian engagement, including potential donation, to ensure vaccines reach those who need them the most. Since 2000, Canada has provided Gavi with more than $1.6 billion in core funding. Canada was also a top donor in support of Gavi's efforts to increase global access to vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Canada looks forward to reviewing the WHO's recommendations to be released in the coming days and how it can further assist. The Government continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates on its response as the situation evolves.

