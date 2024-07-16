Government of Canada's New Canada Green Buildings Strategy: A Plan to Help Canadians Save Money on Their Energy Bills

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, released Canada's first Green Buildings Strategy — a strategy focused on saving Canadians money on their energy bills, creating good jobs, seizing the economic opportunities enabled by the low-carbon economy, all while reducing harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy (CGBS) will drive energy efficiency improvements in Canadians' homes and buildings, with a key focus on addressing affordability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions associated with heating and cooling are the cause of buildings being Canada's third-largest emitting sector (after oil and gas and transportation). Buildings are a challenging sector to decarbonize because to succeed, collaboration is needed between the federal government, provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous communities. We need to take action to retrofit and upgrade the 16 million homes and half a million other buildings standing in Canada today, most of which will still be standing in 2050. And we need new builds to be built more energy-efficient from the onset, especially as Canada rapidly aims to build more homes to address the housing crisis and drive down the cost of housing across the country.

The CGBS aims to:

Accelerate retrofits of existing buildings;

Ensure we are building energy-efficient, climate-resilient and affordable buildings from the start; and

Seize the economic opportunities associated with more efficient and lower carbon building materials and technologies.

To do this, the Strategy helps Canadians adopt heat pumps and save money on their energy bills through programs targeted at low- and median-income households like the new Canada Greener Homes Affordability program and the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program. It includes a commitment to phase out oil heating in new construction in the coming years, a plan to promote low-carbon building materials and spur job creation, and it ensures energy efficiency is factored into decisions on federal housing funding.

The CGBS represents a significant step forward in addressing both affordability and climate change. The Strategy provides a comprehensive framework that will help Canada reach our climate goals, make life more affordable for people, and ensure that the cost of building homes does not rise in the midst of a housing crisis.

Central Elements of the CGBS are:

1. Where we live – residential buildings:

2. Where we work, study and play – commercial and institutional buildings

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program (GICB) , administered by Infrastructure Canada, is a $1.5-billion program that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada . For example, just last week the Vancouver Central Library received funding to replace its current cooling systems with new heat pumps and energy recovery equipment to save on operating costs and reduce emissions.





The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB)'s Building Retrofits Initiative helps to finance the capital costs of publicly and privately owned commercial, industrial and multi-unit residential buildings retrofits, using energy savings, efficiencies and operating cost savings for repayment. The CIB is working with private and public sector real estate owners and other market participants to modernize and improve the energy efficiency of existing buildings by helping to finance capital costs of retrofits and to reduce investment barriers.





The Green Municipal Fund (GMF), administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, combines funding and capacity building to deliver clear environmental, economic and social impact in Canadian municipalities. GMF is a $1.65-billion program funded by the Government of Canada and has retrofitted 2,000 larger-scale buildings to date.





The Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative provides funding to organizations (i.e., "retrofit accelerators") that help building owners in the development of deep retrofits in commercial, institutional and mid- or high-rise multi-unit residential buildings in Canada, and drive market transition in regions across Canada. Retrofits, especially deep retrofits, which dramatically reduce a building's energy consumption, are complex projects with many moving parts — from project pre-development to financing and project implementation — and involve many players. This complexity generates barriers to deep retrofit projects across Canada, but organizations have been emerging across the country to address these challenges, and the Government of Canada is supporting them.





provides funding to organizations (i.e., "retrofit accelerators") that help building owners in the development of deep retrofits in commercial, institutional and mid- or high-rise multi-unit residential buildings in , and drive market transition in regions across . Retrofits, especially deep retrofits, which dramatically reduce a building's energy consumption, are complex projects with many moving parts — from project pre-development to financing and project implementation — and involve many players. This complexity generates barriers to deep retrofit projects across , but organizations have been emerging across the country to address these challenges, and the Government of is supporting them. The ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager Platform, administered by Natural Resources Canada, sets an industry standard for benchmarking and comparing energy performance in commercial, institutional and multifamily buildings, helping owners and operators to track and improve energy efficiency across their portfolio of properties. To date, over 42,000 Canadian buildings are in the tool — equivalent to a third of the commercial and institutional building floor space in Canada .

3. Where we lead – federal government buildings

The Greening Government Strategy (GGS) seeks to reduce environmental impacts associated with Government of Canada's operations to help save taxpayers' money, including GHG emissions from real property operations and from new government construction projects, enhance climate resiliency of federal government assets, services and activities, support green supply chain markets, and helps Canada meet its net-zero emissions commitments for 2050.



The GGS outlines the Government of Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions in federal real property operations. The GGS commits that new federal buildings are to be net-zero emissions (unless a GHG life-cycle cost analysis indicates net-zero-emissions-ready construction), have a climate change risk assessment and incorporate adaptation measures to reduce significant risks; and major building retrofits are to have a GHG reduction life-cycle cost analysis to determine the optimal GHG savings, and include climate risk assessment and risk reduction measures.





The Government of Canada has recently announced that Crown corporations are now expected to align with the Greening Government Strategy or adopt an equivalent set of commitments in each significant area of their operations, including the commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 and to be climate resilient.





The Greening Government Fund provides project funding to federal government departments and agencies to reduce GHG emissions in their operations. Funding comes from departments and agencies that generate more than one kilotonne of GHG emissions per year from air travel and from departments that are below this threshold that contribute voluntarily.





provides project funding to federal government departments and agencies to reduce GHG emissions in their operations. Funding comes from departments and agencies that generate more than one kilotonne of GHG emissions per year from air travel and from departments that are below this threshold that contribute voluntarily. The Government of Canada implementation of the 'Buy Clean' policy approach that leverages federal procurement and investment to promote the use of low or net-zero-carbon construction materials and designs by factoring in embodied carbon or carbon associated with all phases of a product's life. This will be done through commitments to (1) reduce embodied carbon in Government of Canada infrastructure procurement (via the Greening Government Strategy), (2) reduce embodied carbon in federal investments in public infrastructure assets, (3) support broader buildings and infrastructure sector market transformation through disclosure, guidelines and demonstration projects (via the NRC's Platform to Decarbonize the Construction Sector at Scale) and (4) complementary measures to decarbonize industry through research, development, demonstration and deployment. Investments that reduce embodied carbon in construction projects help create a market for low-carbon construction materials, designs and technologies, driving down their costs and making them more widely available.

The CGBS is about moving forward aggressively with a comprehensive approach to enhancing energy efficiency, saving Canadians money on their energy bills, creating good jobs in communities across the country and reducing GHG emissions from buildings. It is an important part of this federal government's commitment to ensuring affordability, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability now and for the future.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, this plan meets Canadians where they are at and delivers the action they need, at the pace and scale they are demanding. Canada's first-ever Canada Green Buildings Strategy is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities that a clean and sustainable economy presents."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Government of Canada

"As we work towards ending Canada's housing crisis, we need to ensure the longevity of new and existing buildings by making them more energy efficient and resilient to the impacts of climate change. We are proud to announce these investments today that will go a long way in doing just that across the country."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

"The Canada Green Buildings Strategy is all about building more energy efficient and affordable homes and buildings. Cutting the wasted energy from the heating and cooling of our buildings is a win-win, both for lower energy bills and less harmful pollution going into our atmosphere. Already in Canada, we have seen a tidal shift in the adoption of heat pumps at a household level, as well as clean energy solutions for large commercial buildings and industry. It is through close collaboration of provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous Peoples, businesses, and individuals over the coming years that we can keep this progress going and make a big dent in the emissions coming from out buildings sector."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our government is taking ambitious steps to achieve net zero by 2050 through our Greening Government Strategy. By implementing a Buy Clean approach to a real property portfolio of over 34,000 buildings nationwide, we are maximizing energy efficiency while minimizing the environmental impact of construction materials and design. Through these efforts, we are leading the fight against climate change."

The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada and Minister responsible for the Centre for Greening Government

Quick Facts

Totalling $903.5 million , the Canada Green Buildings Strategy is funded as a part of Budget 2024 and is mentioned in S olving the Housing Crisis – Canada's Housing Plan . It complements Canada's National Adaptation Strategy , which lays out a framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain climate resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. New and ongoing federal initiatives are already starting to put the Strategy's vision in practice.

, the Canada Green Buildings Strategy is funded as a part of Budget 2024 and is mentioned in S . It complements National Adaptation Strategy which lays out a framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain climate resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. New and ongoing federal initiatives are already starting to put the Strategy's vision in practice. Buildings are Canada's third-largest emitter of GHG emissions. Nearly all building emissions — over 96 percent — come from space and water heating. To tackle this, major changes in the building sector are underway, with the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help Canadians save money on their energy bills.

third-largest emitter of GHG emissions. Nearly all building emissions — over 96 percent — come from space and water heating. To tackle this, major changes in the building sector are underway, with the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and help Canadians save money on their energy bills. Retrofitting existing buildings, building green from the start, and choosing alternatives to fossil fuel heating equipment, such as electric heat pumps, will help Canada achieve its net-zero commitments by 2050. There is also a need to build stronger to better equip communities to withstand the effects of climate change.

achieve its net-zero commitments by 2050. There is also a need to build stronger to better equip communities to withstand the effects of climate change. To reach Canada's climate goals, reduce energy bills and build up Canada's supply of energy-efficient and resilient building stock, there is a need to accelerate the retrofit of approximately 10 million buildings and construct millions of new net-zero buildings in the coming decades.

climate goals, reduce energy bills and build up supply of energy-efficient and resilient building stock, there is a need to accelerate the retrofit of approximately 10 million buildings and construct millions of new net-zero buildings in the coming decades. The Canada Green Building Council estimates that ambitious action on buildings could create up to 1.5 million jobs and inject $150 billion into Canada's economy by 2030.

into economy by 2030. Canadian households spend an average of $2,200 a year on home energy costs and these costs are significantly higher in homes that heat with oil and in older homes with poor insulation, ventilation and heating/cooling systems.

a year on home energy costs and these costs are significantly higher in homes that heat with oil and in older homes with poor insulation, ventilation and heating/cooling systems. The CGBS is a commitment in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: a sector-by-sector approach to reach Canada's climate target of cutting emissions by at least 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, laying the foundation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate target of cutting emissions by at least 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, laying the foundation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As of June 8, 2024 , retrofits from the Canada Greener Homes Grant alone are removing over 306,540 metric tonnes of GHG emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 94,000 fossil-fuel–powered vehicles off the road.

BACKGROUNDER

Funded initiatives announced with the Canada Green Buildings Strategy

Buildings are Canada's third largest emitter of GHG emissions, with over 96 percent of building emissions coming from space and water heating. Major changes in the building sector are underway and have the potential to create hundreds of thousands of sustainable jobs, improve energy affordability for Canadians, and better equip our communities to withstand the effects of climate change.

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy (CGBS) is being introduced during this critical time when a renewal of the building sector is underway and sets out the Government's vision and next steps for greener, more energy efficient and affordable homes and buildings. The Strategy outlines how the Government is taking action to drive down monthly energy bills, helping Canadians reduce their carbon emissions, and ensuring that the homes and workplaces of Canadians are protected against the increasingly harmful effects of climate change. This is all in addition to creating good-paying, sustainable jobs.

There are many initiatives already underway to support the CGBS goals, including some of the following federally funded projects announced at the same time:

Codes Acceleration Fund (CAF)

$2,980,000 in funding for the City of Vancouver to encourage the adoption and implementation of Canada's first embodied carbon and existing building greenhouse gas GHG emission regulations.

in funding for the to encourage the adoption and implementation of first embodied carbon and existing building greenhouse gas GHG emission regulations. $1,038,110 in funding for the Small Housing BC Society to build capacity in the Gentle Density Housing (GDH) industry.

in funding for the Small Housing BC Society to build capacity in the Gentle Density Housing (GDH) industry. $1,625,571 in funding for PASSIVE HOUSE CANADA to build capacity in Canada's manufacturing sector and enable them to deliver high-performance windows, building systems and ventilation.

in funding for PASSIVE HOUSE to build capacity in manufacturing sector and enable them to deliver high-performance windows, building systems and ventilation. $2,517,260 in funding for the Alliance of Canadian Building Officials' Associations to develop an online technology platform that provides access to tools, training materials, and expertise on current and future versions of high-performance energy and building codes.

in funding for the Alliance of Canadian Building Officials' Associations to develop an online technology platform that provides access to tools, training materials, and expertise on current and future versions of high-performance energy and building codes. $199,100 in funding for the Municipality of Whistler to accelerate the adoption and implementation of the highest feasible energy performance tiers of the national model energy codes in Whistler.

in funding for the Municipality of Whistler to accelerate the adoption and implementation of the highest feasible energy performance tiers of the national model energy codes in Whistler. $2,513,010 in funding for the Canadian Home Builders Association to support market preparedness for the implementation of and compliance with the highest feasible tiers of the National Building Code (NBC).

in funding for the Canadian Home Builders Association to support market preparedness for the implementation of and compliance with the highest feasible tiers of the National Building Code (NBC). $120,000 in funding for the Canadian Home Builders Association of BC to support the transition and implementation of commitments made in the Province of British Columbia's (BC) CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 through education and training.

in funding for the Canadian Home Builders Association of BC to support the transition and implementation of commitments made in the Province of (BC) CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 through education and training. $309,427 in funding for the University of British Columbia to support market preparedness for ambitious code adoption at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative (DRAI)

$13,607,850 in funding for the Zero Emissions Innovation Centre (ZEIC) to help building owners improve replicability and increase the speed and scale of deep retrofit projects in British Columbia.

Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities Program (TNZ)

$550,000 in funding for Eta Energy Solutions to design and construct a factory-built home as part of a proof-of concept to evaluate affordability and other impacts.

in funding for Eta Energy Solutions to design and construct a factory-built home as part of a proof-of concept to evaluate affordability and other impacts. $586,040 in funding for the First Nations Energy & Mining Society to train "Energy Champions" to support First Nations communities as they establish community energy plans.

in funding for the First Nations Energy & Mining Society to train "Energy Champions" to support First Nations communities as they establish community energy plans. $77,250 in funding for Musqueam Indian Band to showcase the benefits of DER completed on two on-reserve Musqueam First Nation homes and raise awareness about EE technologies.

in funding for Musqueam Indian Band to showcase the benefits of DER completed on two on-reserve Musqueam First Nation homes and raise awareness about EE technologies. $585,527 in funding for Sustainable Buildings Canada (SBC) to facilitate the Canada -wide adoption of the NBC 2020 and the NECB 2020, and the highest tiers practical, through the delivery of a series of Integrated Design Process (IDP) charrettes using a virtual platform.

in funding for Sustainable Buildings Canada (SBC) to facilitate the -wide adoption of the NBC 2020 and the NECB 2020, and the highest tiers practical, through the delivery of a series of Integrated Design Process (IDP) charrettes using a virtual platform. $431,080 in funding for EcoTrust Canada to facilitate a transition to Net-Zero in under-served rural communities on the British Columbia coast.

in funding for EcoTrust Canada to facilitate a transition to Net-Zero in under-served rural communities on the coast. $116,250 in funding for Barkley Project Group, Ltd. to assess and test alternatives to EnerGuide home energy labelling that may be more effective at empowering Indigenous communities to pursue deep energy efficiency retrofits.

in funding for Barkley Project Group, Ltd. to assess and test alternatives to EnerGuide home energy labelling that may be more effective at empowering Indigenous communities to pursue deep energy efficiency retrofits. $107,410 in funding for Douglas (Xa'xtsa) First Nation to conduct EnerGuide assessments of twenty-six (26) homes in the Douglas (Xa'xtsa) First Nation community, review the energy consumption of the homes, and create a path forward for energy-efficient improvements and the adoption of the B.C. Energy Step Code.

