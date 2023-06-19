OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - In 2001, Canada pledged its support to the international fight against terrorism and deployed military forces to Afghanistan. Canada's whole-of-government involvement in Afghanistan lasted more than a decade. This military mission became our country's most involved and complex one since the Korean War—and the deadliest. More than 40,000 Canadians in uniform and hundreds of civilians and government officials served in the region. We remember their contributions and sacrifices and will preserve their legacy for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced the selected design for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan. The Monument will be built across the street from the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa. It will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the support provided to them by Canadians at home.

The Government of Canada has selected Team Stimson's design and conceptual approach. This decision reflects the feedback of veterans, their families, and others who served on the mission. The Government is grateful for the work of the design teams, the jury of experts, and everyone that participated in the consultation on this important project.

Team Stimson's design draws on elements of healing from the Medicine Wheel and takes the form of a circular, sacred space of safety, a "home base" of reflection, memory and contemplation. It is made up of four portals, where an interior area is the sanctuary where the fallen are remembered. Inscribed on the walls of three of the quadrants is the year, names of the fallen and maple leaves, in several rows. The fourth southeast quadrant wall facing the direction of Afghanistan is dedicated to fallen Afghan Allies. In the centre, four bronze flak jackets stand draped on crosses—utilitarian yet poignant reminders of protection.

This Monument creates a powerful opportunity to honour and reflect, and to seek balance and healing, for all Canadians.

Quotes

"The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will forever pay tribute to the courageous Canadians who served in Afghanistan. Canadians will always remember those who served, their families and those who died during this very important chapter of our military and diplomatic history. Team Stimson's design captures the intellectual, emotional, spiritual and physical aspects of war, from both Canadian and Afghan perspectives."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Canadians will always remember the brave Canadian Armed Forces members who served in Afghanistan, including those who lost their lives in service of Canada. The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will provide all Canadians with a place to reflect and commemorate our heroes. We thank all Canadians who served in Afghanistan for their courage and sacrifice, and we vow to never forget their legacy."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

"This monument will forever pay tribute to Canada's remarkable contributions and sacrifices in Afghanistan. Canadian soldiers played a prime role in the mission, helping to rebuild Afghanistan in many ways. This monument stands as a testament to the bravery and commitment of the men and women who served, and one cannot ever forget having been a part of that effort. The destiny of Afghanistan was never ours to choose but we can hold our heads up high for what we did for the Afghan people while we were there."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

Adrian Stimson is a member of the Siksika ( Blackfoot ) First Nation in southern Alberta , and a Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. He was part of the Katimavik Military option and served at CFB Esquimalt. Adrian Stimson has been to Afghanistan , and through his art has tried to capture what he and other Canadians experienced while there.

is a member of the Siksika ( ) First Nation in southern , and a Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. He was part of the Katimavik Military option and served at CFB Esquimalt. has been to , and through his art has tried to capture what he and other Canadians experienced while there. As part of the design competition, more than 10,000 Canadians shared their opinion on the five finalist designs proposed for this monument during an online public opinion exercise. Veterans, their families and others who served on the mission represent the majority of the people who commented on the designs. Team Stimson's design concept was favoured amongst respondents and received between 52% and 62% support across all questions.

The next steps are the detailed development of the selected design, followed by the monument construction.

Throughout this project, the Government of Canada has engaged and consulted with a cross-section of stakeholders, including Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members, police services members and others who participated in the whole–of–government mission, as well as families and Indigenous groups.

