The Government of Canada returns three reliquaries of St. Nicholas to the Italian Republic, as part of efforts to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property.

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government Canada is committed to strengthening efforts to prevent and combat cultural property crimes through international collaboration.

Today, the Government of Canada officially returned three religious reliquaries and associated documents to the Italian Republic. These special containers used to hold holy objects, originally imported into Canada from Italy, were intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency due to concerns that they may be controlled cultural property.

Following an assessment by Canadian Heritage, which included expert evaluations and consultations with Italian authorities, it was determined that the importation may have violated the Cultural Property Export and Import Act. In December 2023, the Federal Court of Canada ordered the return of the objects to the Italian Republic.

Illegal trafficking in cultural property is a crime as well as a global crisis that undermines security, fuels terrorism and organized crime, and threatens cultural heritage worldwide. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that illicit proceeds from transnational art and cultural property crime reach $3.4 to $6.3 billion US annually.

As a signatory to the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, Canada is committed to fulfilling its international responsibilities. This repatriation highlights Canada's dedication to combatting the illicit trafficking of cultural property and supporting global efforts to protect and preserve cultural heritage.

Canada-Italy Symposium on crimes against cultural property

Earlier today, the Government of Canada hosted a one-day Canada-Italy symposium on crimes against cultural property, highlighting Italy's expertise and efforts to strengthen international cooperation. The event illustrated the potential for joint efforts, leveraging Italy's global leadership in protecting cultural heritage. The event brought together Canadian law enforcement officials, relevant Government of Canada representatives as well as heritage technical experts. The symposium focused on raising awareness and strategies to combat art-related crimes, including illicit trafficking and theft. The event also highlighted the importance of international collaboration, cooperation and knowledge sharing in tackling illicit cultural property trafficking.

By working together, Canada and Italy have demonstrated their strong commitment to protecting cultural heritage. The government hopes that this collaboration will be a meaningful step toward strengthening global unity in the fight against illicit trafficking.

Quotes

"Illegal trafficking in cultural property is a global crisis that threatens our shared heritage. Canada is committed to strengthening international collaboration to combat these crimes. The return of these reliquaries to Italy illustrates our dedication to safeguarding cultural heritage and meeting our international responsibilities. We greatly appreciate Italy's collaboration in this effort, as strong partnerships are essential in the fight against illicit trafficking."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Canada Border Services Agency is our country's first line of defence against import violations. Thank you to border services officers for their incredible work intercepting these culturally significant items and facilitating their return to Italy."

—The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"It is a great honour that the Department of Canadian Heritage has invited Italy's Carabinieri to such a significant initiative, reflecting our shared vision in combatting the illicit trafficking of cultural property. I am confident that our bilateral collaboration in this field, which has already gained considerable media attention with the return of the 'Roaring Lion' last September, is now taking a remarkable leap forward."

—H. E. Alessandro Cattaneo, Ambassador of Italy to Canada

Quick Facts

Italy is known for its rich cultural heritage, as it hosts a significant portion of the world's artistic and cultural assets. In addition to its vast cultural wealth, Italy has the highest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including 54 cultural sites and six natural sites.

This marks the first time Canada has returned cultural property to Italy. Canada has previously returned cultural property to 14 different countries around the world in keeping with the 1970 UNESCO Convention.

Everyday, border services officers at ports of entry stop restricted and prohibited goods from entering the country, enforcing a wide range of national and international laws. While these interceptions often take the form of preventing firearms, weapons, drugs and other dangerous goods from reaching our communities, frontline officers also investigate and intercept other items, including cultural objects from other countries that sometimes must be returned.

Under the Cultural Property Export and Import Act, the onus is on the exporter/importer—whether it be a dealer, collector, institution or the public at large—to obtain information and comply with procedures for objects that may be considered cultural property

