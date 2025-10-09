OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, released an update on the progress made under the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft (Action Plan).

Since its launch in May 2024, the Action Plan has driven targeted efforts to prevent vehicle theft, recover stolen vehicles, stop their export, and combat the organized criminal networks behind this crime.

This latest update builds on the progress shared earlier this year and outlines collective actions taken by the Government of Canada and partners from November 2024 and May 2025, including:

Implementing a strategy to share available Import/Export Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) data with external partners, such as Équité and Carfax, to help disrupt the flow of stolen vehicles from Canada;

Providing funding for the Government of Quebec to support police efforts to provide information and actionable intelligence to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and take custody of stolen vehicles intercepted at ports and rail yards quickly;

Increasing export cargo container examinations to support the continued operation of RCMP-owned vehicle detection technology;

Awarding grants for 8 projects, valued at up to $150,000 each, to Canadian small and medium sized companies to develop innovative solutions to deter and prevent vehicle theft, including smart phone-based security, AI assisted locking devices and sensors with gesture recognition technologies;

Delivering the Specialized Vehicle Theft Investigative Techniques course for law enforcement;

Completing targeted security assessments of high-risk port facilities in Vancouver, Montreal, and Halifax, along with security plan revisions and follow-up inspections to verify compliance.

Our Action Plan is yielding results. Motor vehicle theft saw a significant decline in 2024, with police-reported incidents dropping by 17 per cent. Auto thefts have continued to decline nationally in 2025, with a 19 per cent decrease reported in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest trend report from Équité Association.

But we are not letting our guard down. Canadians can rest assured that the Government of Canada, as well as law enforcement agencies, will remain vigilant, as we continue the fight against auto theft, and related crimes, and work together to protect everyone's property and keep our communities safe.

Quote(s)

"Our National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft is working. Auto theft is declining because of our strong partnerships with law enforcement, industry and provincial governments. Together, we are working to disrupt the organized crime groups who are at the centre of this and so many other crimes that affect our communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency provides critical support to law enforcement partners to help disrupt, investigate, and assist in prosecuting auto theft-related crimes. Our border services officers are making a real difference in securing the supply chain and disrupting criminal activity at our borders. We have enhanced our ability to analyze data on stolen vehicles, increased the targeting of shipping containers, and maintain our commitment to act on 100% of referrals from law enforcement partners. We are encouraged by the progress made through the National Action Plan, and will continue to work with partners to strengthen our efforts."

- Erin O'Gorman, Canada Border Services Agency President

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's $1.3 billion Border Plan continues to fight against organized crime, the illegal fentanyl trade, and money laundering, which have long been tied to auto theft.

The Government of Canada has introduced the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act to bolster our response to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks, including transnational organized crime such as auto theft.

to bolster our response to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks, including transnational organized crime such as auto theft. The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft was developed in collaboration with other levels of government, law enforcement and industry following the National Summit in February 2024.

Since early 2024, the Government of Canada has invested $15 million to bolster law enforcement efforts targeting auto theft and support a coordinated domestic and international response to this crime. The CBSA also received $28 million to increase its capacity to identify and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles, explore technological solutions, share intelligence and collaborate with domestic partners to recover stolen vehicles.

The CBSA intercepted 2,277 stolen vehicles in railyards and ports in 2024, an increase of over 25% compared to the previous year, and 1,185 since the beginning of 2025. The CBSA has established a 24/7 central point of contact for police to coordinate requests to locate vehicles that may be tracked to a marine port or intermodal facility and continues to act on 100% of referrals.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]