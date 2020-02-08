Government of Canada Repatriates Canadians and their families from the Epicentre of the 2019-nCoV Outbreak in China

TRENTON, ON, Feb. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Yesterday, we welcomed home 174 Canadians and their family members travelling on a Government of Canada-chartered plane, as well as 39 who travelled on a second flight led by the United States from Wuhan, China.

The repatriated Canadians and their family members were met at Canadian Forces Base Trenton by Canada Border Services Agency officers, and were thoroughly assessed by quarantine officers from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

They will stay in isolation at CFB Trenton for 14 days, out of an abundance of caution, to reduce the risk of spread of the virus. Of the 213 returning Canadians and their family members, none have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

A second and final chartered flight is planned to transport Canadians from Wuhan to Canada.

We welcome the leadership of the World Health Organization and continue to work with our international partners to support the global initiatives that are helping to strengthen health systems and to improve early detection of viruses such as the novel coronavirus. We will also continue working with provinces and territories in the days and weeks to come, as well as continuing to liaise with Canadian consular officials to assist other Canadians who may be affected.

We would like to remind Canadians that the risk of spread of this virus within Canada remains low at this time. We have measures in place to protect the health and safety of Canadians here at home and those who are returning.

"I want to thank everyone who helped bring these Canadians home safely. They have undoubtedly undergone a stressful situation and we are thankful that they are back in Canada. I want to remind Canadians that the risk of spread of this virus within the country remains low, and that we will continue working with our partners, including the World Health Organization, to ensure the health and safety of Canadians remains protected. "

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

"The Government of Canada welcomes the safe return of Canadians and their families from Wuhan, China. Two thirds of Canadians who were seeking to leave Wuhan have now been evacuated, and we continue to work tirelessly to assist all Canadians seeking to return home. I'd like to especially thank our American partners for their support with these efforts."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Foreign Affairs

