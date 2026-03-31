TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking action to protect Canadians from gun and gang violence. From banning assault-style firearms to strengthening protections at our borders, the government is pursuing a wide range of efforts to address gun and gang violence in Canada. Central to this work is preventing gun and gang violence before it starts.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced the Government of Canada is intending to extend its support for gun and gang violence prevention initiatives by providing up to $157.5 million through the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) over the next three years. BSCF funding has helped municipalities and Indigenous communities tackle the root causes of gun and gang violence.

Through the BSCF, funding is provided to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support community-based organizations working with children, youth and young adults who are involved in, or at risk of joining, gangs. These initiatives focus on addressing the social and economic conditions that can contribute to crime. In Quebec, funding is allocated to the provincial government.

This planned renewed investment underscores the government's commitment to supporting effective, evidence-based community driven initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and recognizes the positive impacts that BSCF funding has had in communities across the country. Public Safety Canada will engage project partners to determine their needs over the next three years.

Quotes

"This program works and it is why our government continues to support it. The Building Safer Communities Fund tackles the root causes of crime so that vulnerable young people see better options than a life of crime and have a real shot at for long‑term success. This planned $157.5 million investment will continue to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in their fight to end gun and gang violence in their neighbourhoods."

--The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Community programs that help youth connect with mentors, learn skills, and manage conflict in positive ways help build safer and stronger neighbourhoods. Today's announcement is good news for the City of Toronto as we build a safer city for everyone. We look forward to working with our Federal partners and community organizations to support programs that address the roots of violence and give young people a better path."

- Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

Quick Facts

The anticipated renewal of the BSCF would build on the $250 million announced in March 2022, providing funding to municipalities and Indigenous communities where it is needed most across Canada.

Municipalities and Indigenous communities are prioritized for BSCF funding based on the nature and severity of crime in their jurisdiction.

Work is underway to extend existing BSCF agreements on a short term basis to ensure operational certainty. Other eligible recipients identified through evidence-based criteria will be considered at a later date.

The Government of Canada has invested $1.5 billion over the past 10 years to strengthen law enforcement and gang prevention programs, most notably the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun Violence and the BSCF, to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts.

This program complements ongoing funding and programs offered through the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence, such as the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund and the Youth Gang Prevention Fund.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]