Government of Canada renews its support for the Montréal International Jazz Festival

The Montréal International Jazz Festival is back at full capacity!

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced Government of Canada support for the 42nd Montréal International Jazz Festival today.

Canadian Heritage has provided $800,000 for the 2022 event through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding will give the public exceptional access to a diversified program and allow music fans to rediscover the joy of indoor and outdoor gatherings. In addition to improving access to the two-thirds of the performances that are free, this funding will support outreach and audience development activities.

The 2022 festival is a showcase Montréal's multiculturalism, and highlights performances by internationally renowned artists. It also offers emerging talent a prominent place.

Quotes

"What a pleasure to see the Montréal International Jazz Festival return to full capacity. Those at the festival and music fans will be delighted with the rich and diverse program. From outdoor cultural activities to free shows, the festival will undoubtedly electrify the city. Our government is proud to contribute to the vitality of our cultural sector and the success of such a unifying event."

—Hon. Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Music has an extraordinary power to bring us together, unite us and move us. After two difficult years, we are happy to help bring jazz artists and their audiences together in the heart of Montréal to share some great experiences."

—Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group

Quick Facts

Founded in 1980, the Montréal International Jazz Festival will take place from June 30 to July 9. Attendance is expected to top more than 1 million visitors. More than 3,000 musicians from 30 countries are expected to participate. For the festival's 42nd edition, two-thirds of the shows will be free. In all, music fans will be able to check out more than 350 musical performances.

The festival will involve 17 venues, six outdoor stages and 11 performance halls. For the first time, 20 new shows will be presented in indoor venues, free of charge.

The CAPF provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

Associated Links

Montréal International Jazz Festival

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]