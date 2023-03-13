Report offers valuable insights that will help shape the Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Genomics technologies and innovations are paving the way for finding novel solutions to global challenges such as climate change, environmental protection, precision health, and food and energy security, as well as offering significant opportunities to drive economic growth. With world-class strength in genomics research, Canada has positioned itself as a global leader in genomics over the past years.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, released the Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy – What We Heard Report. It presents the results of the public consultations undertaken in spring and summer 2022 to inform the upcoming Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy. The report highlights several key findings in support of the commercialization and adoption of Canadian genomics innovations and technologies that will lead to socioeconomic benefits for Canadians. To achieve that, the report stresses, Canada must maintain its global competitiveness in attracting and generating genomics–related talent, investments, innovations and companies.

The consultations included a series of roundtables held by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Stakeholders and business community members provided valuable feedback on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. As well, an online survey targeting key stakeholders was made available to the public.

The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate closely with Canada's genomics community to develop the Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy.

"Genomics is a key technology that is instrumental in responding to national and global challenges. These consultations and resulting report are crucial to ensuring our government develops a Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy that will help cement Canada as a leader in genomics research and commercialization and position us for long-term success in the bioeconomy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Budget 2021 provided $400 million over six years, starting in 2021–22, in support of a Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy.

over six years, starting in 2021–22, in support of a Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy. This funding included $136.7 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, for programming delivered by Genome Canada to kick-start the new strategy and complement existing genomics research and innovation programming.

over five years, starting in 2022–23, for programming delivered by Genome Canada to kick-start the new strategy and complement existing genomics research and innovation programming. Genomics drives innovation across many strategic economic sectors in Canada , including human health, forestry, agriculture, fisheries, mining, energy and the environment.

, including human health, forestry, agriculture, fisheries, mining, energy and the environment. Genomics data has become one of Canada's most powerful public health and pandemic response tools. The launch of the Canadian COVID-19 Genomics Network (CanCOGeN) early in the pandemic helped not only track viral origin, spread and evolution but also inform time-sensitive critical decision making relevant to health authorities across Canada .

most powerful public health and pandemic response tools. The launch of the Canadian COVID-19 Genomics Network (CanCOGeN) early in the pandemic helped not only track viral origin, spread and evolution but also inform time-sensitive critical decision making relevant to health authorities across . Genomics research requires close collaboration with many government organizations, such as Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, National Research Council Canada, Natural Resources Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada .

