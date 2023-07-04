New strategy will foster growth and competitiveness of the tourism industry

NIAGARA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourism powers the Canadian economy, creating good jobs in every region of the country, from rural and remote communities to the largest cities. Tourism is also highly inclusive. Compared to other sectors, it employs a higher proportion of women, youth and newcomers. Canada has something for everyone: breathtaking outdoor adventures, vibrant cities, unique Indigenous tourism experiences and so much more. With the renewed demand for travel, there is now a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canada's visitor economy to push past reviving all the way to thriving and successfully compete on the global stage. The Government of Canada is focused on seizing this opportunity to help the tourism industry reach new heights for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, unveiled the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, entitled Canada 365: Welcoming the world. Every day. He was accompanied by Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre; Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines; Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada; Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada; Keith Henry, President and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada; and Susie Grynol, President and CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada.

The new strategy will unleash the full potential of Canadian tourism and cement Canada as a top global destination through the following five priorities:

Investing in Canada's tourism assets

tourism assets Embracing recreation and the great outdoors

Partnering to grow Indigenous tourism

Attracting more international events

Improving coordination through a federal ministerial council

The strategy is informed by months of consultations with, among others, tourism businesses, industry associations, other orders of government, Indigenous partners and destination marketing organizations. Their valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities of the Canadian tourism sector have shaped the strategy and helped set the stage for the long-term growth of Canada's visitor economy.

"Now is the time to come together and combine forces—across all orders of government and throughout the industry—to power the economic engine that is tourism. With the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, we will build on our strengths and propel the sector to new heights. Canada has what the world wants, and we look forward to welcoming visitors, 365 days a year."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are Niagara—tourism is in our blood. We understand the importance of this industry to the people of Niagara and to the employees, business owners and organizations that thrive because of our region's natural gifts and its existence as a major North American destination for travellers from around the world. This new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy will help drive the success of our tourism sector and ensure it continues to contribute to the economic prosperity of Niagara for decades to come."

– Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"Every year, our tourism sector brings people from around the world to our country and specifically to our region. We have a lot to offer, whether you have been to Canada a dozen times or are planning your first trip. This strategy demonstrates the strength of our sector and lays the foundation for its future success. With this Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, Niagara will continue to be ready to welcome the world, each and every day."

– Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Today's announcement caps more than a year of dialogue with key stakeholders on all facets of the tourism sector across this great country. TIAC welcomes the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy and applauds the government's recognition that tourism is a key driver of Canada's economy, creating close to two million jobs in large and small communities and being highly inclusive. We embrace the opportunity to continue working, hand-in-hand, with the Minister of Tourism, other Cabinet ministers and federal officials on the strategic path toward full industry recovery, growth and sustainability."

– Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

"Indigenous tourism has enormous potential and is reconciliation in action. Today ITAC is delighted to see Indigenous tourism be a key pillar of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, and we support the growth of Indigenous tourism through coordinated investments from the Government of Canada that will help make Canada the global leader in Indigenous tourism by 2030."

– Keith Henry, President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada

"The Hotel Association of Canada enthusiastically welcomes today's announcement. Investing in Canada's assets and attracting more international events will support the hospitality industry, which will in turn sustain a thriving visitor economy."

– Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada

"We welcome the launch of the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which will help lay the foundations for our sector's future growth, investment and competitiveness. Along with our industry partners from coast to coast to coast, we have worked together to make united recommendations on this strategy, and we look forward to working closely with the Minister as together we transform tourism to be more competitive, successful, and resilient."

– Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada

"As a key component of our country's tourism product, the restaurant industry is very pleased to see the launch of a new tourism strategy for Canada. Our industry is still in recovery mode following the pandemic, and this strategy will bring more visitors to our great country and in turn to our restaurants. We thank Minister Boissonnault for driving this strategy to completion."

– Kelly Higginson, President and CEO, Restaurants Canada.

Tourism is a key contributor to Canada's economy. In 2022, the sector supported approximately 623,375 direct jobs and 1.9 million total jobs.

economy. In 2022, the sector supported approximately 623,375 direct jobs and 1.9 million total jobs. In 2022, tourism contributed nearly $38 billion to Canada's GDP, generated close to $94 billion in revenue for businesses, and accounted for almost 13% of service exports.

to GDP, generated close to in revenue for businesses, and accounted for almost 13% of service exports. In 2022, there were 218,041 businesses in the tourism sector.

In 2022, non-resident tourism spending rose by almost 321% compared to the previous year, recovering to over 70% of the 2019 peak of $28.6 billion .

. Destination Canada forecasts that tourism spending will fully recover by 2024 and international visitation will fully recover by 2026.

forecasts that tourism spending will fully recover by 2024 and international visitation will fully recover by 2026. In 2022, youth made up about one third (33.2%) of tourism workers, compared to the total economy average of 13.3%.

In 2022, immigrants made up 29.2% of the tourism labour force, slightly higher than the total economy average of 27.6%.

