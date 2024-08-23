OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The effects of human activities and climate change are being felt around the world, both above and below the ocean's surface. The ocean is home to many marine species that rely on sound to navigate, communicate, find food, and more. Ocean noise created by humans can interfere with these activities, causing negative impacts on marine mammals, including endangered whales, and other species. Through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is increasing protections and further preserving important marine ecosystems.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, released a draft version of Canada's Ocean Noise Strategy, which will help us better understand and mitigate ocean noise.

Led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), with input from Indigenous Peoples, industry stakeholders, various partners and other federal departments and agencies, the draft Strategy builds on existing work taking place across Canada. It will help guide federal efforts to mitigate the impacts of ocean noise through:

science, knowledge gathering and innovation

assessment and management

communication, coordination and engagement

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has launched a 60-day public consultation period to gather feedback from the public, Indigenous Peoples, partners and stakeholders on the draft Strategy. This feedback will inform the final Strategy and will support the development of a Federal Action Plan, both of which are expected to be released in 2025.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, experts, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

"The Government of Canada is committed to protecting our oceans and the diverse life they contain. The development of Canada's Ocean Noise Strategy is a critical step to safeguarding the diverse species that call our oceans home. By working together, we can better understand and mitigate the impacts of ocean noise."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Healthy oceans are a critical part of Canada's identity and a key pillar to our economy. We're taking steps to ensure our oceans stay healthy for generations to come by working together with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, industry, academia, and Canadians across the country."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

Canada's Ocean Noise Strategy is led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, with contributions from other federal departments including: Transport Canada Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada Canadian Coast Guard Department of National Defence, including Defence Research and Development Canada Impact Assessment Agency of Canada National Research Council Natural Resources Canada Parks Canada the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Ocean Noise Strategy is led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, with contributions from other federal departments including: The draft Strategy was informed by public engagement activities that took place in 2021. A What We Heard Report has been published, summarizing the findings from this engagement period.

