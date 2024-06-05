Government of Canada rehabilitates Alaska Highway surface Investing in our infrastructure

FORT NELSON, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced the Government of Canada has awarded a contract worth over $13.5 million (excluding taxes) to Peters Brothers Construction Ltd. for an asphalt overlay project on the Alaska Highway.

The contract involves repairing 61 kilometres of asphalt road surface by grinding existing asphalt, removing deficient pavement and applying an asphalt coating. The work will take place between km 390 and km 451 of the Alaska Highway, near Fort Nelson, British Columbia (BC). This investment will improve the condition and safety of the aging asphalt and extend the service life of the road surface.

The competitive procurement process for this project also includes an important Indigenous subcontracting component of more than 20% of the contract value, which aims to provide social-economic benefits to Indigenous People and Indigenous firms of the region.

Quotes

"The Alaska Highway is an important transportation link to the Yukon and northern British Columbia for residents and tourists. Rehabilitations such as these are essential to keep this important route safe while supporting jobs locally, including those in Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Alaska highway is an essential connection for the Yukon and is often subject to the effects of harsh weather. The federal government is committed to addressing our infrastructure needs, which we can see in this support for regular and safe travel of Yukoners, goods, and tourists."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

The Alaska Highway stretches 2,450 kilometres across northern BC and southern Yukon into Alaska and includes 56 bridges, over 2,100 small culverts, and several pits and quarries.

Highway stretches 2,450 kilometres across northern BC and southern into and includes 56 bridges, over 2,100 small culverts, and several pits and quarries. PSPC is responsible for the sections from km 133, north of Fort St. John, BC , to km 968 at the BC/ Yukon border. The PSPC section of the highway is the principal land transportation link to northern BC, the Yukon , and Alaska from the rest of Canada and the lower 48 American states.

, to km 968 at the BC/ border. The PSPC section of the highway is the principal land transportation link to northern BC, the , and from the rest of and the lower 48 American states. Given that the PSPC-operated section of the Alaska Highway passes through the traditional territories of First Nations, PSPC has consulted with First Nations and worked with them to determine if their traditional interests will be impacted by the proposed activities.

Highway passes through the traditional territories of First Nations, PSPC has consulted with First Nations and worked with them to determine if their traditional interests will be impacted by the proposed activities. As highlighted in Budget 2024, the Alaska Highway is one of the assets integral to Canadians. Rehabilitating the highway also supports local economies and communities providing long-term value to Canadians.

Highway is one of the assets integral to Canadians. Rehabilitating the highway also supports local economies and communities providing long-term value to Canadians. Work will begin in June 2024 and end in October 2024 . Traffic controls will be implemented during all phases of construction and average stoppage time will not exceed 15 minutes. Signage will be installed in advance to advise motorists of the upcoming construction work. Flag persons will be used to direct traffic through the construction zone.

Associated links

