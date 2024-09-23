Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Won Alexander Cumyow as a person of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

Born in 1861 at Port (Fort) Douglas in the colony of British Columbia, Won Alexander Cumyow was the first known person of Chinese descent to be born in what would become known as Canada. While he had hoped to become a lawyer, and articled at two law firms, he was barred from voting and the legal profession due to discriminatory laws. As a community broker and court interpreter in the justice system, he championed the rights of persons of Chinese origin and descent in Canada in the early 20th century. He fought to end racist voting laws and cast his first vote in 1949 at the age of 88, two years after Chinese Canadians regained the right to vote.

Throughout his life, Cumyow served as a community activist and was often called upon to take leadership, speaking or translator roles in Chinese Canadian and Asian Canadian activities to fight racism.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"Today, on behalf of the Government of Canada, I am honoured to recognize Won Alexander Cumyow as a person of national historic significance. Cumyow was a determined community leader and advocate for equality and justice for Chinese Canadians. Cumyow's strength in opposition to anti-Chinese racism was integral in the battle for voting rights and inclusivity across the nation."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"I can't think of a more appropriate person than Won Alexander Cumyow for this honour. As an iconic figure in Canadian history, he exemplifies the perseverance and resilience of Chinese Canadian pioneers. For over three decades, he dedicated himself to his community from his office in Vancouver's Chinatown, utilizing his legal and linguistic skills to help them establish themselves. On a national level, he was a powerful advocate for equal rights, playing a crucial role in shaping the inclusive country we are privileged to call home."

Carol Lee,

Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

"Won Alexander Cumyow's dedication and hard work are a reflection of the stories of determination and resilience of many Chinese Canadians. I am proud to see the important work Chinese Canadians have done and are doing for Canada's prosperity, cultural richness, and social cohesion. Their dedication and hard work have woven a vibrant thread into the fabric of the Canadian story."

Wilson Miao,

Member of Parliament, Richmond Centre

Cumyow was a founding leader and secretary of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, an umbrella organization formed to combat increasing anti-Chinese racism and legislation. He was often the voice of the association in the fight for voting rights and more open immigration policies. In the 1920s, he fought to end school segregation in Victoria, British Columbia .

. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

