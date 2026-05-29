TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada proudly recognizes individuals who make lasting contributions to the well-being of Veterans and who help preserve the memory of their service, sacrifices and achievements.

Today in Toronto, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to several dedicated volunteers:

To learn more about the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation or to nominate someone for this award, visit veterans.gc.ca.

Quotes

"Honouring Canada's Veterans and their sacrifices is a responsibility we all share. It is a privilege to recognize these individuals for their compassion, dedication, and commitment to supporting Veterans and preserving their legacy for future generations."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts:

Established in April 2001 with the approval of the Governor General, the Commendation has since been awarded annually to selected recipients.

Over 1,400 Commendations have been awarded since its inception.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf on a red poppy--a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war--topped with the Royal Crown.

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations: Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]