Casgrain was an instrumental advocate of the feminist movement, social justice, and civil liberties

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the history of Canada. They tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Thérèse Casgrain as a person of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration due to her pivotal role in the Quebec feminist movement and her championing of social justice and civil liberties issues throughout her career as an activist and politician.

Born in 1896 into a wealthy French-Canadian Catholic family, Casgrain (née Forget) was a founding member of the Provincial Franchise Committee in 1922 and president of the Ligue des droits de la femme (League for Women's Rights) from 1928 to 1942. Thanks in part to the work of Casgrain and other feminist leaders, the Quebec government passed a bill in 1940 giving women the right to vote in provincial elections.

Casgrain continued to fight for social justice and civil liberties through her involvement with the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF), now the New Democratic Party, from 1946 to 1963. From 1951 to 1957, she led the CCF Quebec wing, becoming the first woman to head a political party in Canada. During her political career and in senior roles on numerous committees and associations, Casgrain fought against social, economic, and political injustices in employment, health, education, and housing.

"A true pioneer of the Quebec feminist movement, Thérèse Casgrain was instrumental in fighting for the advancement of women. Her work directly contributed to women winning the right to vote in Quebec in 1940 and she fought for many other important social justice and civil liberty causes. By recognizing the national historic significance of Thérèse Casgrain, we can share her unique story and her contributions to the greater story of Canada."

"We would like to acknowledge Thérèse Casgrain's contribution for paving the way for Quebec and Canadian women's political involvement. She was at the forefront of many Quebec women's rights struggles and her legacies are still felt today."

Thérèse Casgrain served in senior roles on numerous committees and associations, including as president of the League for Human Rights, the Quebec branch of the Voice of Women, the Quebec Medical Aid to Vietnam Committee, and the French section of the Canadian Adult Education Association. She was also vice-president of the Consultative Committee on the Administration of Justice in Quebec and president of the Canadian Consumers Association for Quebec .

served in senior roles on numerous committees and associations, including as president of the League for Human Rights, the branch of the Voice of Women, the Quebec Medical Aid to Vietnam Committee, and the French section of the Canadian Adult Education Association. She was also vice-president of the Consultative Committee on the Administration of Justice in and president of the Canadian Consumers Association for . In 1966, Casgrain helped establish the Fédération des femmes du Québec (Quebec Federation of Women), which sought to coordinate the efforts of various women's organizations across the province.

In 1966, Casgrain helped establish the Fédération des femmes du Québec (Quebec Federation of Women), which sought to coordinate the efforts of various women's organizations across the province.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

