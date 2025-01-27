OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, announced the reappointment of Marie-Josée Houle as Canada's Federal Housing Advocate effective February 21, 2025, for a three-year term.

As the Federal Housing Advocate, Ms. Houle will continue to monitor the implementation of housing policy and assess its impact on persons who are members of vulnerable groups by independently conducting research, consulting with those who have lived experience of housing need or homelessness, collaborating with vulnerable groups and civil society organizations, reviewing submissions related to systemic housing issues within federal jurisdiction, and presenting recommendations to the Minister to further the housing policy of the Government of Canada.

Ms. Houle was appointed as Canada's first ever Federal Housing Advocate in 2022 and is recognized for her community activism, expertise in human rights, and extensive knowledge of the housing and homelessness system. During her first term, Ms. Houle took important steps to advance the mandate of the Federal Housing Advocate, including by:

Conducting a review of homeless encampments to better understand and address the need of vulnerable populations;

Examining the impact of financialization on housing affordability and housing insecurity; and,

Engaging with Indigenous partners to monitor the state of housing in Indigenous communities.

Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why the Government of Canada, in collaboration with its partners, is investing in housing and infrastructure to create resilient, inclusive communities and affordable housing options that address the needs of Canadians, aiming to tackle the country's housing crisis.

"I am pleased to announce the reappointment of Marie-Josée Houle as the Federal Housing Advocate. Her dedication and expertise in addressing housing issues are invaluable. I look forward to continuing to work with Ms. Houle and receiving her advice and recommendations on how to best advance our shared goal of ensuring that every Canadian has access to safe and affordable housing."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

The National Housing Strategy Act (the Act) of 2019 recognizes the right to adequate housing as a fundamental human right, as recognized in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights .





(the Act) of 2019 recognizes the right to adequate housing as a fundamental human right, as recognized in the . The Act establishes the National Housing Council, the review panel process, and the role of the Federal Housing Advocate, all of which provide independent advice to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities on the effectiveness of the National Housing Strategy and Canada's housing policy.





housing policy. A Human Rights-Based Approach to Housing forms the foundation for Canada's first-ever National Housing Strategy (NHS), which is Canada's commitment to ensure more people living in Canada have access to safe, affordable and inclusive housing.





first-ever National Housing Strategy (NHS), which is commitment to ensure more people living in have access to safe, affordable and inclusive housing. Launched in 2017, the NHS is a more than $115 billion plan over 10+ years plan to help Canadians access housing that meets their needs and that they can afford.





plan over 10+ years plan to help Canadians access housing that meets their needs and that they can afford. The NHS includes a range of complementary programs and initiatives that address diverse needs across the entire housing continuum. It has a clear set of goals, including reducing chronic homelessness by half, significantly reducing or eliminating housing need for 580,000 households, creating 240,000 new housing units, and protecting 385,000 community housing.





Canada's Housing Plan builds on these important investments to advance an all hands on deck approach to address the housing crisis. The Plan focuses on building more homes, making it easier to rent or own a home, and helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

