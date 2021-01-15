LÉVIS, QC, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians expect to live in a society where the criminal justice system is fair and impartial and supports the needs of victims. The Government of Canada is committed to protect every Canadian's rights and improve access to justice for vulnerable Canadians.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, announced the Government of Canada's support to Alliance-Jeunesse Chutes-de-la-Chaudière and their work with Maison Marie-Frédéric and other community partners to offer a range of services and activities for individuals of age 16 to 30 who are victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in Lévis / Rive-Sud and Quebec. The Department of Justice is providing a total of $340,447 in financial support to this project through the Victims Fund.

The project will offer help to victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation including providing safe and secure accommodation and psychosocial supports. Alliance-Jeunesse Chutes-de-la-Chaudière in partnership with Maison Marie-Frédéric and community service providers will support the most vulnerable victims, particularly young women, through individualised services that will meet the unique needs of these victims.

"Victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation need our support, especially young women who are particularly vulnerable. The funding being provided by our government to Alliance-Jeunesse Chutes-de-la-Chaudière and Maison Marie-Frédéric for their important initiative will help victims escape trafficking and sexual exploitation."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"I'm pleased that our government is announcing support to organizations to provide services to victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Lévis/Rive-Sud and Quebec region. These victims need and deserve more supports and services to escape these activities, and to reduce their risks and vulnerability."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Quebec

"Those who work in the sex industry, willingly or not, need psychosocial support now more than ever. With strip clubs and massage parlours having temporarily closed their doors, many of the women who had worked in these places have begun to offer escort services; this activity presents even greater risk to their physical and sexual health, but above all for their safety."

Anne-Marie Roy

Director General of Alliance-Jeunesse Chutes-de-la-Chaudière

"We are happy that the Government of Canada is providing financial support for community organizations in the Quebec region that offer help to younger adults (18 to 30 years old) who want to escape the prostitution scene. Among other things, this financial aid will allow the Maison Marie-Frédéric to offer safe accommodation for young adults who are in trouble as well as psychosocial support that responds to their needs."

Sylvain Gervais

Director General of Maison Marie Frédéric

The Victims Fund provides grants and contributions to support projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, and/or increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

The Victims Fund supports projects undertaken by community organizations, law enforcement agencies, and provincial and territorial governments that focus on supporting victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

