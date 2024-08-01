Government of Canada provides over $1.6 million to spur innovation and economic growth in Kamloops

PacifiCan funding will support local entrepreneurs and community leaders who are driving forward a vibrant economy

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Exciting things are happening in Kamloops and the Central Interior. From food to forestry, local innovators are coming together to build a strong economy for the region. PacifiCan shares this ambition for growth and is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and community leaders across British Columbia to realize their vision, create quality jobs, and promote regional prosperity.

Kamloops-based organizations receive over $1.6 million to boost community-focused innovation (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $1.6 million in PacifiCan funding for three Kamloops-based businesses and organizations, including:

$978,175 for Axis Forestry Inc. to commercialize its hydraulic tree processor and software system and optimize its manufacturing facility; and,

$650,650 for the Kamloops Food Policy Council and Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) of Central Interior First Nations (CIFN) to strengthen the local food supply chain in the Central Interior, including expanding the reach of the Kweseltken Kitchen – a mobile food processing trailer serving Indigenous farmers and remote communities.

The projects announced today build on Kamloops's growing reputation as home to community-minded innovators. They will also support Indigenous communities and promote economic development in the Central Interior region.

This funding comes from PacifiCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program and Jobs and Growth Fund. More details about the organizations receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder below.

Quotes

"Exciting things are happening in Kamloops. Innovators and entrepreneurs in various industries are creating lasting prosperity for their community. PacifiCan support will help three dedicated organizations turn their ideas into reality and create good jobs in B.C.'s Central Interior, a region becoming known as a hub for innovation."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Axis Forestry thanks PacifiCan for believing in us and supporting our company. With these funds, we have been able to rapidly bring our Rebel tree harvesters to domestic and international markets. We are proud to be based in Kamloops and look forward to future growth and showcasing our local talent and innovations on the world stage!"

- Wayne Cochran, President, Axis Forestry

"CFDC of CIFN is very honoured to have quality partners such as Kamloops Food Policy Council and PacifiCan. Collectively we have developed a quality program that includes a truck and food processing trailer to help with food security within our region. Along with developed curriculum, we have been to Indigenous celebrations, salmon festivals, hunting camps, canoe journeys, tomato festivals, community gardens and so much more. Thank you so much in helping us deliver such a wonderful opportunity out to the Indigenous communities."

- George Casimir, General Manager of CFDC of CIFN and proud member of the Tk'emlu'ps te Secwepemc First Nation.

"Thanks to PacifiCan funding, we partnered with the CFDC of CIFN to improve accessibility and sustainability of The Stir food hub and the Kweseltken Kitchen mobile processing trailer. We collaborated with Tapestry Collective Co-op, TruGIS, Selkirk College, Boundary Community Ventures Association, and the Central Kootenay Food Policy Council, to conduct a feasibility study, implement a supply chain modeling platform, and launch an e-commerce hub to empower local producers and increase access to local food."

- Kent Fawcett, Food Hub Director, Kamloops Food Policy Council

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators, and the organizations that support them, to future-proof their businesses. This includes building resiliency and growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness, and creating jobs across British Columbia .

. Since August 2021, PacifiCan has announced over 400 projects across British Columbia .

Backgrounder: Government of Canada provides over $1.6 million to spur innovation and economic growth in Kamloops

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $1.6 million in PacifiCan funding to help three Kamloops-based businesses and organizations grow.

The projects announced today are:

Axis Forestry Inc.

$978,175

PacifiCan funding will support the commercialization of Axis Forestry's Rebel Hydraulic Tree Processor and Cypress Controller Software System, and optimization of its 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility. The Rebel Hydraulic Tree Processor attaches to the end of an excavator's boom arm and fells trees, removes branches, and cuts wood into specific lengths for transport to the sawmill. The Cypress Controller Software System enables loggers to more accurately measure, cut and process logs and offers onboard diagnostics controlled via app. This innovation was developed by Axis Forestry's engineering team in Kamloops and is the only tree processor manufactured in North America.

Kamloops Food Policy Council (KFPC) and Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations

$650,650

PacifiCan funding will help improve the local food supply chain in the Central Interior by funding the expansion of KFPC's Kamloops food hub so that more farmers and entrepreneurs can use the facility for food preparation and packaging. This work includes expanding the reach of the local Kweseltken Kitchen – a mobile food processing trailer serving Indigenous farmers and remote communities. The funding will also support the creation of an online marketing platform and regional branding strategy that will help local farmers market their goods more efficiently.

