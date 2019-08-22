Government of Canada provides funding in support of Canadian pulses

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced an investment of up to $1.6 million under the AgriAssurance Program to Pulse Canada while attending the 2019 Canadian Pulse and Special Crops Convention in Montreal. The funding will allow Pulse Canada to maintain high value markets and position Canada as a preferred supplier of pulse products.

With this funding, Pulse Canada will generate tools and data that highlight the consistent quality and nutritional density of Canadian pulses, and the environmental benefits of the industry to facilitate sustained demand for their products both here and abroad.

The funding will provide support for two main activities including the establishment of harmonized pulse ingredient standards, and the development of data and tools to build awareness about the sustainability benefits of Canadian pulses and cropping systems that include pulses.

"I know how hard our farmers work to grow the world's best pulses. With the amazing nutritional and environmental benefits of pulse products, it's not surprising that they are more and more attractive to consumers. This federal investment will help Pulse Canada promote Canadian pulses in global markets, which will help us reach our target of $75 billion in Canadian agri-food exports by 2025."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our industry is committed to innovation in products and services to increase markets for Canadian pulses, which deliver consistent quality, nutrition and sustainability as core values. Our partnership with the Government of Canada will help us continue to highlight the quality attributes of Canadian pulses and ensure that we remain a global leader in the pulse industry."

- Gord Bacon, Chief Executive Officer, Pulse Canada

The AgriAssurance Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, supports projects, at the national level, to help industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools to support health and safety claims about Canadian agricultural and agri-food products.

Canada is the world's largest exporter of pulse crops and the largest producer and exporter of peas and lentils globally.

is the world's largest exporter of pulse crops and the largest producer and exporter of peas and lentils globally. Pulse Canada is the national association of growers, traders and processors of Canadian pulses, also known as lentils, dry peas, beans and chickpeas.

