OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) assessed the Greenlight Electricity Centre Project, a new power generating facility fueled by natural gas, located 47 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alberta, and determined that its potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through other means.

To arrive at its section 16 decision under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), IAAC engaged other jurisdictions, federal experts, stakeholders, the public, and Indigenous Peoples to review the project description and identify potential impacts within federal jurisdiction and frameworks to address these potential impacts.

IAAC is of the view that the potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through existing federal and provincial laws and regulations. These include, but are not limited to, the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, Alberta's Water Act, and Alberta's Historical Resources Act.

As a result of the initial assessment, a comprehensive assessment is not required under the Impact Assessment Act.

The documents and list of factors considered can be found in IAAC's Notice of Early Decision with Reasons.

Greenlight Electricity Centre Limited Partnership is proposing the construction, operation, and decommissioning of a new power generating facility fueled by natural gas, located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, about 10 kilometres east of Gibbons. As proposed, the Greenlight Electricity Centre Project would consist of four gas/steam turbine line-ups with a combined production capacity of up to 1,864 megawatts and heat recovery steam generators. The project is expected to be in operation for at least 40 years.

The review process from start to finish took 52 days to complete.

IAAC facilitates the sustainable development of major projects subject to the Impact Assessment Act through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one review". Decisions like these ensure that Canada's impact assessment process is efficient by determining at an early stage whether further assessment under the IAA is required or not.

