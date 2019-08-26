Government of Canada provides assistance to young victims of sexual exploitation in Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting at-risk youth and ensuring those in vulnerable situations have access to the help they need to lead safe and healthy lives.

Today, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, on behalf of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced $2.2 million in funding for SPHÈRES: projet sur l'exploitation sexuelle. The project, delivered by the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS), is receiving funding under the Exiting Prostitution Program of the National Crime Prevention Strategy's Crime Prevention Action Fund.

The SPHÈRES project aims to support youth aged 12 to 24 in situations of sexual exploitation in Montreal, Quebec. This five-year project, which began in 2017, will reach up to 150 adolescents, the majority being girls aged 14-17, who are living in youth centres.

"Our government is taking serious action to help those who are most at risk by investing in evidence-based, community-led, crime prevention programs. I am pleased to see the work being done by the CIUSSS which is making a real difference in the lives of vulnerable youth facing sexual exploitation in Montreal."

– Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau

"I am pleased to participate in the launch of the SPHÈRES project, which is important for our organization and our Centre de recherche et d'expertise Jeunes en difficulté, which has been innovative in the field of child sexual exploitation. I am certain that our efforts and the partnerships that SPHÈRES is bringing forward will benefit youth. I must commend the Government of Canada's financial contribution, which has made this project possible."

– Sonia Bélanger, President and Director General, Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Funding was provided under the National Crime Prevention Strategy's Crime Prevention Action Fund, which supports innovative projects for at-risk children and youth, and high risk offenders in communities.

The National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS) provides national leadership on cost-effective ways to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities by intervening to mitigate the underlying factors that put individuals at risk of offending.

The Government of Canada is making up to $94 million available over five years to develop inclusive, diverse, and culturally-adapted crime prevention projects across Canada .

is making up to available over five years to develop inclusive, diverse, and culturally-adapted crime prevention projects across . From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 , the Government of Canada supported 84 community-based crime prevention projects across Canada .

to , the Government of supported 84 community-based crime prevention projects across . In 2019-2020, $46.5 million was made available under the NCPS to support the implementation and evaluation of crime prevention programs.

