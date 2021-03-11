Government of Canada Provides Affordable Housing for Over 2000 Families in London

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario) and Member of Parliament for London West, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, alongside Ed Holder, Mayor of London, and Andrea Mackenzie, CEO of LMCH, made the announcement today that the City of London will be receiving up to $40.1 million in funding from the federal government, $15.5 million of which is forgivable, for the repair and reinvestment of 2,082 housing units in London.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

All 2,082 units under the London & Middlesex Community Housing portfolio will be for priority vulnerable groups, including those experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, people with illnesses, disabilities, or experiencing domestic violence.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement for the rejuvenation of over 2,000 affordable homes across London will improve the living standards for thousands of vulnerable residents here in London and across the region. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"One Canadian experiencing homelessness is one too many. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how precarious the situation is for at-risk Canadians who are without safe, affordable housing. By providing support to the London & Middlesex Community Housing portfolio, our government is committing to ending chronic homelessness here in London and across Canada." – Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West

"This investment is a crucial step towards ensuring that the most vulnerable among us have access to the housing and supports that meet their needs. Housing is about dignity. As a result of today's announcement, we are acting to meet the unique housing needs of our city so that residents of London can be safe and can continue to thrive." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"This is nothing short of a transformational investment. Not only will these funds allow us to restore and regenerate thousands of existing affordable housing units, but in so doing, we are also able to restore a sense of dignity and belonging to thousands of Londoners. The issue of providing quality affordable housing is one that has absolutely united our Council, and the community at large. We are grateful to have the Federal Government and CMHC as responsive and compassionate partners in this vital, life-changing work." – Ed Holder, Mayor of London

"Today marks the beginning of a new era at London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH). We are thrilled to receive this level of investment in our communities through CMHC as part of the National Housing Strategy and the City of London. With this funding, we will be able to improve the quality of the homes we offer with modernized accessibility and energy-efficient upgrades. This in turn will help improve the quality of life for residents who live with us at LMCH so that they can spend their years in comfort." – Andrea Mackenzie, CEO of London & Middlesex Community Housing

Quick facts:

LMCH is receiving two loans over a 7-year period under the NHCF for a total of $40.1 million in financial support: A $15.5 million forgivable loan and a $24.6 million repayable loan.

in financial support: A forgivable loan and a repayable loan. All 2,082 units under the LMCH portfolio will be affordable, historical rents average $312 per month, which equates to 30.84% of the median market rent (MMR).

per month, which equates to 30.84% of the median market rent (MMR). 20% of the 2,082 units will meet NHCF accessibility requirements, for a total of 416 units.

The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve energy efficiency by 33.8% and 25.2% respectively over the 2016 baseline.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Angelina Ritacco, 416 218-3320, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, [email protected]; Monika Guzy, Manager, Media Relations, City of London, [email protected]; Jordan Heuvelmans, 519 434 2765 ext. *237, LMCH Communications Specialist, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

