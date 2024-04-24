PacifiCan funding will support conference dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbians are bringing their entrepreneurial dreams to life, building businesses that create good jobs and vibrant communities. PacifiCan is providing support and resources to propel these businesses to new heights.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $25,000 in PacifiCan funding to the GroYourBiz Institute for Global Connections to support their conference taking place April 24-26 in Vancouver.

Government of Canada provides $25,000 to support delivery of EXCELerate2024: GroYourBiz with the Speed of Collaboration (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

EXCELerate2024 is dedicated to women entrepreneurs and open to all professionals who are committed to growing their businesses. This three-day event includes a powerful combination of speakers, roundtable discussions, networking opportunities, a gala reception and other sessions that will innovate, inspire and influence.

Conferences like this build a stronger British Columbia. By encouraging all entrepreneurial British Columbians to grow their businesses, we create a stronger economy where everyone can contribute.

PacifiCan's investment boosts this conference as a transformative platform for women entrepreneurs, providing them with valuable opportunities to collaborate and learn. By connecting communities, entrepreneurs, and innovators to economic opportunities, PacifiCan is propelling B.C. forward.

Quotes

"British Columbia's economy is built on the strength of small- and medium-sized businesses and the entrepreneurial leaders behind them. Supporting events like EXCELerate2024 is just one way that PacifiCan is showing that the Government of Canada is here as a partner and champion for BC's small businesses. The learning and connections that participants take away from this conference will add momentum to boost their businesses to new heights."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"PacifiCan's support will provide women businesses with Increased global connections fostered and supported through networking with service providers, corporations, knowledge experts, innovators, government, and other participants. Delegates will be energized and inspired to learn about new business models for growth as well as innovative strategies to promote the economic empowerment of women by enhancing trading opportunities across Canada, the USA and Internationally.

- Barbara Mowat, President and Owner, GroYourBiz Institute for Global Connections

Quick Facts

Women make up 39% of business owners in British Columbia , the second highest percentage among Canadian provinces.

, the second highest percentage among Canadian provinces. PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development partner for British Columbians. PacifiCan's vision is enduring prosperity for all British Columbians.

PacifiCan is helping B.C. businesses grow locally and compete globally, creating quality jobs, connecting industry leaders, and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians.

The Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across British Columbia .

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Haley Hodgson, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), [email protected]; Leith Blachford Communications ManagerPacifiCan, [email protected]