Government of Canada provides $2.25 million for Nunavut to combat gun and gang violence

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Communities large and small continue to be impacted by gun violence and gang activity. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to combat gun and gang violence in communities across the country by investing heavily in the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

Today, the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced more than $2.25 million in funding over five years to support Nunavut's Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund. The efforts will support a public awareness campaign on firearm safety as well as the root causes of violence.

The funding provides for community solutions specific to Nunavut. It will help Nunavut target and break the cycles of violence, trauma, and substance abuse, as well as restore the cultural identity and intergenerational relationships of Inuit men through a healing program.

Quotes

"Local governments and community organizations know best in how to tackle gun and gang violence and to reach those individuals at risk of making bad choices. Public awareness and education are also important components to successfully combatting gun and gang violence in our communities. By informing citizens about the responsible use of firearms, the risks associated with substance abuse, and the importance of seeking help when facing mental health issues, we are helping to keep families and their loved ones safe. I thank the Government of Nunavut for their continued work and collaboration to keep our communities safe."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

"The Government of Nunavut and our partners are very happy to move forward with this initiative. Inuit health and well-being is greatly enhanced by the ability to hunt and harvest. The ability to hunt and gather our own food, Inuksuit, is vital to keeping our culture alive and ensuring that Inuit maintain a strong connection to the land. Raising awareness and educating community members on the safe use and storage of firearms not only works to keep our families and communities safe, but also ensures that our traditions are passed on to future generations."

- The Honourable Jeannie Ehaloak, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Nunavut

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada invested $327.6 million over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

invested over five years to help support a variety of initiatives to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. From the $327.6 million , $214 million will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full five years, Nunavut will receive a total of $2,250,735 million .

, will be made available to the provinces and territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund over a period of five years. Through this fund, over the full five years, will receive a total of . The Government of Canada also invested an additional $8 million over the next four years in the Youth Gang Prevention Fund beginning in 2019, under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, as part of its commitment to community funding under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

Associated Links

