Government of Canada provides $1.4 million to Northwest Territories to combat drug-impaired driving

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Impaired driving is a leading cause of criminal death and injury in Canada. Far too many Canadians are risking their lives and the lives of others driving while impaired by cannabis or other drugs. Getting drug-impaired drivers off the road is a priority and makes travelling safer for everyone.

Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, announced $1,453,900 over five years to the Northwest Territories to increase capacity among frontline police officers in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation to detect and deter drug-impaired driving and enforce the new legislative offences.

Funding will also be used to develop standardized data collection and reporting practices that will be used to analyze trends, identify gaps and provide an accurate picture of drug-impaired driving in the territory, and across Canada. The funding is part of the $81 million announced by the Government of Canada for provinces and territories to support public and road safety activities.

Quote

"The primary responsibility for any order of government is the safety of its citizens. While many communities in the Northwest Territories are only accessible by air or winter ice road, many use of All Terrain Vehicles, snowmobiles, trucks and boats for transport, hunting and other on-the-land activities. Ensuring frontline officers across the Territory are trained to detect and deter drug-impaired drivers will ensure that all communities can continue to safely participate in these activities."

-The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

Quick Facts

There are over 14,400 Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) trained officers across Canada ( November 2018 ) and 1,115 certified DREs ( August 1, 2019 ).

( ) and 1,115 certified DREs ( ). For this agreement, the Northwest Territories has established an objective of training 69 additional police officers in SFST and 61 officers in SFST refresher, and training an additional 4 DREs over five years.

has established an objective of training 69 additional police officers in SFST and 61 officers in SFST refresher, and training an additional 4 DREs over five years. Public Safety Canada introduced its second Don't Drive High public awareness advertisement in April 2019 . The campaign will continue to engage young Canadians and leverage partnerships with other levels of governments and organizations that are working toward the same goal to eliminate drug-impaired driving on Canadian roads.

. The campaign will continue to engage young Canadians and leverage partnerships with other levels of governments and organizations that are working toward the same goal to eliminate drug-impaired driving on Canadian roads. Overall, 15 per cent of cannabis users with a valid driver's license reported driving within two hours of consuming cannabis, according to combined data from the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. This was unchanged from the first half of 2018.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

