The Government of Canada confirms its support for youth theatre, dance and culture in the Eastern Townships by increasing its investment in the project.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced an additional contribution of $2,700,000 to the City of Sherbrooke.

This amount confirms the federal government's support for the creation of a new performance venue beside the Centre des arts de la scène Jean-Besré. Specializing in youth dance and theatre, this new hall will offer performers, staff and the audience state-of-the-art equipment and artistic installations.

This Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Program investment is being added to Canadian Heritage's initial $2.7 million in funding for the City of Sherbrooke in 2017. The Government of Canada is doubling its initial investment to $5.4 million.

Quebec's Ministry of Culture and Communications, the City of Sherbrooke and the Côté scène organization are the other partners in the project.

"Today, the Government of Canada is answering the call. We are here for the people of Sherbrooke. This venue is important for families in this region. That is why we are doubling our contribution to the project. It will allow young people to discover our arts and our culture and help develop their curiosity. It is also an important boost to all those who work in the cultural sector in l'Estrie, which needs our support after the pandemic."

– Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"This is excellent news! The Government of Canada confirms that it is there for our young people in the Eastern Townships and for the cultural community. I am very pleased that we are doubling our contribution. I congratulate the City of Sherbrooke for its commitment. By working together, we will be able to realize the project."

- Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke)

"Sherbrooke is a city with many talents, and I am convinced that this youth venue will quickly become home to many artistic companies and will feature high quality performances. I remember making the first announcement in 2017 and, five years later, Canadian Heritage's investment has doubled to $5.4 million. I am very pleased that the federal contribution has reached this level for cultural infrastructure."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament (Compton-Stanstead)

Quick Facts

The City of Sherbrooke aims to build a new 300-seat theatre (1,600 square metres), specializing in theatre and dance for children and youth in downtown Sherbrooke. The project involves excavating and preparing the site as well as the construction and preparation of the new hall (stage, lobby, ticket office, dressing rooms, catwalks, loading dock, etc.). The plans also include acquiring specialized digital equipment including stage, sound, audiovisual and lighting equipment.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the physical conditions that encourage innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the purchase of specialized equipment and feasibility studies on cultural spaces.

Sherbrooke is the sixth largest city in Quebec and is the main cultural and economic hub in the Eastern Townships. It adopted a cultural policy in 1983, the first city to do so in Quebec. In 2013, it was one of the first cities to pass a cultural heritage policy. Sherbrooke helps promote and encourage artistic and heritage activities for its residents by providing support for several performing arts promoters based in the region.

Côté scène was founded by the Sursaut dance company, Le Petit Théâtre de Sherbrooke and the Théâtre du Double signe, the three resident companies at the Centre des arts de la scène Jean-Besré. Since 2009, the organization has focused on theatre and dance programming for youth in the Eastern Townships, including performances by established companies and up-and-coming artists, with a focus on Canadian artists.

