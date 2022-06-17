Government of Canada proposes new disclosure requirements on vaping product sales and ingredients

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's vaping market is evolving rapidly. A large number of vaping substances are available across the country and new formulations are frequently introduced with new flavours. Health Canada is restricted in its capacity to properly track market trends due to limited access to information on vaping products sales and composition.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the launch of a 45-day public consultation period beginning on June 18 to inform the development of new proposed vaping product reporting regulations.

The proposed regulations would require vaping product manufacturers to disclose information to Health Canada about sales and ingredients used in vaping products, supporting the Government of Canada's efforts to keep pace with the rapidly evolving vaping market.

The proposed regulations are the first step of a gradual approach to introducing vaping product reporting requirements. Health Canada is considering additional reporting requirements for implementation in the future similar to those already in place for tobacco products. This could include reporting on information related to research and development as well as promotional activities. It could also include disclosing some information to the public which would increase industry transparency.

Quotes

"As the vaping market continues to evolve rapidly and entice Canadians, including young people, to use vaping products, we are taking action to better protect everyone in Canada by more fully understanding the impact of these products on their health. The proposed regulations will help us educate Canadians about the health harms while furthering research aimed at reducing the amount of people impacted by harms related to tobacco and vaping product use across the country."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addiction and Associate Minister of Health

"Tobacco and vaping can pose serious risks to Canadians' health, especially young smokers. As the vaping market is rapidly evolving, we are taking steps to better understand the products and their ingredients. With the new requirements that vaping manufacturers share information with Health Canada about their products, our government will be in a better position to evaluate the impact of vaping on the health and safety of Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The proposed regulations can be found in the Canada Gazette, Part I . Interested parties can participate in the consultation by submitting comments to [email protected] until August 2 . Feedback from the consultation will inform the development of the final Regulations.

. Interested parties can participate in the consultation by submitting comments to until . Feedback from the consultation will inform the development of the final Regulations. The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act regulates the manufacture, sale, labelling and promotion of tobacco products and vaping products.

regulates the manufacture, sale, labelling and promotion of tobacco products and vaping products. The proposed Regulations are part of the Government of Canada's actions to address vaping. The information collected would also help inform the development of policies and regulations in support of the overall objectives of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act .

actions to address vaping. The information collected would also help inform the development of policies and regulations in support of the overall objectives of the . Health Canada is also reviewing feedback received as part of recent consultations on proposed regulations to restrict flavours in vaping products as well as feedback received as part of the first legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act .

is also reviewing feedback received as part of recent consultations on proposed regulations to restrict flavours in vaping products as well as feedback received as part of the first legislative review of the . The proposed Regulations are similar to those already in place for tobacco products under the Tobacco Reporting Regulations (TRR). Information collected by Health Canada under the TRR is used to inform various policy decisions and to support the development of effective tobacco control strategies to protect the health of Canadians.

(TRR). Information collected by Health Canada under the TRR is used to inform various policy decisions and to support the development of effective tobacco control strategies to protect the health of Canadians. The proposed Regulations would also help further the objectives of Canada's Tobacco Strategy, including helping people who smoke to quit tobacco and protecting youth and non-tobacco users from nicotine addiction.

