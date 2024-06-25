Government of Canada partners with Woodstock First Nation to strengthen local food security

WOODSTOCK, NB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, met with Woodstock First Nation Chief Tim Paul and community members, where he highlighted a federal investment of up to $62,124 for Woodstock First Nation under the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF).

This investment will allow Woodstock First Nation to purchase a tractor, acquire greenhouse equipment, install an irrigation system, and implement cold storage and a cleaning station. As a result, Woodstock First Nation will be able to increase their food production, which will improve access to nutritious, locally grown food for the community. This project is in addition to new garden space and three greenhouses to increase food availability for Woodstock First Nation, made possible by a previous investment of $41,074 under the third phase of LFIF.

LFIF is a key component of the first-ever Food Policy for Canada and central to efforts to build a healthier and more sustainable food system in Canada. That is why Budget 2024 included a commitment of $62.9 million over three years, starting in 2024-2025, for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to renew and expand LFIF and invest in local food infrastructure. New intake details and dates will be announced soon.

"I'm always pleased to see the results of our Local Food Infrastructure Fund in action. As we continue our efforts to stabilize food prices and make life more affordable for families, our investments through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund will help put more healthy, local food on tables here in New Brunswick and right across the country."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Food security for Indigenous communities is a top priority for our Government. Through this partnership, Woodstock First Nation will continue through self determination to support their members and offer a brighter, healthier future for the next generation."

- Jenica Atwin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"With the invaluable support of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF), Woodstock First Nation has substantially expanded its capacity to distribute nutritious food to our community. As longstanding stewards of the land, we profoundly recognize the urgent need to address food security comprehensively. By bolstering our distribution capabilities, we aim to create a lasting legacy for generations to come. A holistic approach to food security encompasses not only providing access to healthy diet, but also promoting sustainable agricultural practices and fostering community involvement."

- Woodstock First Nation Chief and Council

Since it first launched in August 2019 , LFIF has committed $65 million to support over 1,100 projects to improve food security across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

, LFIF has committed to support over 1,100 projects to improve food security across , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more. The fifth phase of LFIF was officially launched on May 4, 2023 . In total, more than $10 million was invested, with projects receiving between $15,000 and $120,000 each.

. In total, more than was invested, with projects receiving between and each. Woodstock First Nation's project is one of six community-led projects across New Brunswick announced on January 17, 2024 , that received a total of $266,420 under the fifth intake of LFIF for equipment and infrastructure needs to help improve the accessibility of nutritious, local food. For project details, please refer to the list of Local Food Infrastructure Fund projects (fifth intake).

project is one of six community-led projects across announced on , that received a total of under the fifth intake of LFIF for equipment and infrastructure needs to help improve the accessibility of nutritious, local food. For project details, please refer to the list of Local Food Infrastructure Fund projects (fifth intake). Since the launch of LFIF in 2019, over 35 projects have been supported in New Brunswick , representing a total of more than $1.5 million .

, representing a total of more than . LFIF complements other ongoing federal efforts to address food security in Indigenous, remote and Northern communities, including through Nutrition North Canada. The Indigenous Pathfinder service is a one-stop shop that offers advice and referral to help navigate the relevant information, tools and support available to start or expand activities in the agriculture and agri-food sector.

In an effort to enhance transparency and to help Canadians make informed decisions about their food purchases, the Government of Canada launched the Food Price Data Hub in October 2023 . The Hub provides consumers with timely data on food prices in Canada in a central and easy-to-access location, through a partnership between Statistics Canada, Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

