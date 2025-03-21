Government of Canada partners with MDS Coating Technologies Corporation to advance innovative aerospace nano-coating technologies

Project will enhance Canada's position in the global aerospace supply chain and help to reduce the industry's carbon footprint

SLEMON PARK, PE, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Prince Edward Island (PEI) is home to some of Canada's most innovative and export-driven industries, including aerospace. As part of our long-standing support for a strong aerospace sector, the Government of Canada is making investments that will foster innovation and help create well-paying local jobs.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the Government of Canada is working with MDS Coating Technologies Corporation, through the Strategic Innovation Fund, to support its proposed $100 million project to expand its facility on Prince Edward Island, doubling its capacity.

MDS Coating Technologies employs approximately 100 employees and is one of the largest manufacturing employers in PEI.

The Province of PEI is also providing a $7 million loan.

These investments will enable the company to manufacture environmentally friendly nano–coating technologies for aircraft engine compressor blades and fan blades. MDS's coating technologies are designed to improve performance and reduce fuel consumption and engine degradation, resulting in reduced maintenance costs and lower carbon emissions.

This partnership aligns with the government's commitment to Islanders to build a stronger economy that is competitive in a carbon-neutral world.

Quotes

"Our government is building a strong economy while accelerating the green transition of the aerospace industry. By partnering with MDS, we are strengthening Canada's aerospace supply chain while creating well-paying local jobs for Islanders."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Prince Edward Island has what it takes to lead the way in aerospace! Partnering with MDS Coating, our government is making investments and spurring innovation to provide well-paying jobs for Islanders."

– Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"Investing in PEI businesses like MDS Coating Technologies is key to building a strong, sustainable and competitive Island economy. As a proven clean technology leader in the aerospace industry, MDS is well-positioned to expand its global footprint thanks to this partnership with the federal government. This joint investment will not only strengthen the company's production capacity but also create more opportunities for skilled talent and showcase PEI's ability to deliver world-class aerospace solutions."

– The Honourable Darlene Compton, PEI's Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Canada and the Province of Prince Edward Island in this transformative project. This investment will enable MDS to enhance our innovative coating technologies and expand our capabilities to better serve the aerospace industry. With this support, we are taking a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency, helping to reduce fuel consumption, improve performance and lower maintenance costs for our global customers."

– Jon Cheverie, President and COO of MDS

Quick facts

Founded in 1997, MDS is an aerospace coating technology company specializing in the design, development and application of thin film protective coatings (nano coating) for compressor sections of gas turbine engines for planes.

MDS operates a Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Slemon Park , PEI, and a research and development facility in Montréal, Québec.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Myah Tomasi, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]