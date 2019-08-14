Government of Canada partners with Inuit and Indigenous communities in oceans protection

IQALUIT, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Inuit and Indigenous coastal communities share ties to Canada's oceans that span generations. They value them as a source of livelihood, food security, and transportation. The Oceans Protection Plan is providing Inuit and Indigenous peoples with new opportunities to protect, preserve, and restore Canada's oceans and sea routes.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced more than $600,000 in funding through the Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program for two projects in Nunavut. This funding will build capacity in Indigenous organizations and allow for longer-term participation in engagement activities linked to Oceans Protection Plan initiatives or Canada's marine safety system.

This funding supports:

Qikiqtani Inuit Association ( Nunavut ) – for engagement activities on Ocean Protection Plan initiatives and building capacity for ongoing participation in marine safety ($300,000)

) – for engagement activities on Ocean Protection Plan initiatives and building capacity for ongoing participation in marine safety Nunavut Impact Review Board ( Nunavut ) – for participation in Canada's marine safety system and improving the capacity of the Nunavut Marine Council to be an active voice on marine issues for Nunavummiut (the people of Nunavut ) ($300,000)

The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. This world-leading marine safety system provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coastlines and clean water for generations to come. Work is being done in close collaboration with Inuit and Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and coastal communities.

Quotes

"Today's announcement really underlines our government's commitment to reconciliation and a renewed nation-to-nation relationship with Inuit and Indigenous communities. The Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program funding and other initiatives under the Oceans Protection Plan is helping communities build capacity to engage and participate more fully in the marine safety system and the environmental protection of the North."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. The Indigenous and Local Communities Engagement and Partnership Program will be funding 21 Indigenous groups in the following provinces and territories: Newfoundland (1); Nova Scotia (2); Quebec (5); Ontario (1); British Columbia (7); Nunavut (2); Northwest Territories (2); and one National.

(1); (2); (5); (1); (7); (2); (2); and one National. Applicants who did not receive Indigenous and Local Communities and Engagement Partnership Program funding are encouraged to apply to the Community Participation Funding Program, which supports short-term participation in event-specific engagement activities like meetings and workshops.

In September 2017 , Transport Canada launched the Community Participation Funding Program. This program helps eligible Indigenous peoples and local communities to take part in short-term/event-based activities such as engagement sessions, meetings and discussion forums on developing and improving Canada's marine transportation system.

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from TC.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

