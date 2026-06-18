Government of Canada partners with Indigenous communities to address the growing health impacts of climate-sensitive diseases

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Changes in the environment are leading to the establishment of infectious diseases, such as tick- and mosquito-borne diseases, in new regions of Canada, impacting the health and well-being of people across the country. There can often be disproportionate impacts on Indigenous communities, compounding existing public health challenges and widening health inequities.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced $3.3 million over three years for five projects in collaboration with First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities. These projects will help communities prepare for and respond to the growing health impacts of climate change on the spread of infectious diseases.

The five projects, funded through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund (IDCCF), will support community-driven initiatives that integrate Indigenous knowledge with Western science. This work will raise awareness, build surveillance capacity, and empower communities to monitor, prevent, and respond to climate-sensitive infectious disease risks.

Funding recipients include Aurora College, the Canadian Pharmacists Association in collaboration with Indigenous Pharmacy Professionals of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government, Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.

Quotes

"First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities have long understood the deep connections between the environment and human health. As climate change accelerates the spread of infectious diseases, it is essential to support Indigenous-led approaches grounded in this knowledge. Through these investments, our government is empowering communities to strengthen surveillance, protect their health, and respond to emerging risks in culturally appropriate and sustainable ways."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"By supporting locally led projects, we are improving access to tools, knowledge and surveillance that communities need to detect risks earlier and respond more effectively. This funding is about building long–term capacity so First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners can lead the way in safeguarding community health now and into the future."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The projects announced today support the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan and are part of the National Adaptation Strategy.

Since its launch in 2017, the IDCCF has invested $19.2 million to support 48 projects across the country, including the new projects announced today.

Related Products

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Associated Links

Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund

Infectious diseases and climate change

Climate change and infectious diseases: What can we expect?

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]