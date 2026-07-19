New Temporary Border Measures in Response to the Ebola Disease Outbreak

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- In response to the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Government of Canada is taking decisive action and implementing new temporary border measures to reduce the risk of the disease entering and spreading within Canada. As of Monday, July 20, 2026, 11:59 p.m. EDT, any foreign national who was in the Democratic Republic of the Congo within the past 21 days will be prohibited from entering Canada. To support this measure, an Interim Order under the Aeronautics Act is also in place, requiring commercial and private air carriers to not permit foreign nationals to board a flight to Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) previously introduced temporary border measures under the Quarantine Act to reduce the risk of introduction and spread of Ebola disease in Canada. These measures came into effect on May 30 at 11:59 p.m. EDT and are in effect until August 29, 2026. These temporary border measures are out of an abundance of caution, as the health risk to Canadians from Ebola disease is considered low, and no travel-related cases have been reported in Canada to date.

Limiting entry of foreign nationals who have been in the the DRC in the previous 21 days may reduce public health risks for Canadians and is intended to increase the effectiveness and sustainability of border measures that can safely process travelers arriving in Canada, including our returning humanitarian workers.

There is no change for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act entering Canada who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the previous 21 days. They will continue to be able to travel to Canada, will receive a health assessment upon arrival and be required to quarantine on arrival for 21 days. This and all other measures from the previous Order in Council remain in place until August 29, 2026.

Anyone planning to travel internationally should review the Travel Advice and Advisories page for their destination(s) before travelling. PHAC updated a level 2 travel health notice for Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 19. Any travellers to Uganda should refer to the Outbreak Monitoring alert on the Travel Advice and Advisory page for that destination.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 1-844-280-5020; Media relations, Transport Canada, 613-993-0055, [email protected]