Canada advances new Medical Countermeasures Laboratory Facility in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Drawing on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is strengthening Canada's capacity to respond to future public health emergencies through the development of a new medical countermeasures laboratory facility. The facility will be co-located with the existing world-renowned National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba and will expand Canada's capacity to develop vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostic tools.

Today, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, has announced a $10.2 million contract to Architecture49 Inc., for architectural and engineering services for the medical countermeasures laboratory facility.

This work marks an important step forward in advancing the facility's design and delivery.

Expected to be completed in 2033, the new facility will support cutting-edge pre-clinical research and strengthen Canada's position in life sciences and global health innovation. It represents a significant, long-term investment that will enhance Canada's preparedness for future health emergencies, support the Winnipeg economy, and contribute to global health security.

Quotes

"Recent global health events, including the Ebola disease outbreak in Africa, the outbreak of Andes hantavirus linked to cruise ship travel, and the COVID-19 pandemic, underscore the importance of strong public health preparedness. Investments like the medical countermeasures laboratory facility will help Canada remain a leader in science research while also strengthening our economy and our ability to respond to future health threats at home and around the world."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"When we invest in world-class scientific infrastructure like the medical countermeasures laboratory facility in Winnipeg, we are strengthening Canada's ability to protect Canadians and respond quickly to future health threats. This is about ensuring we have the domestic capacity, expertise, and tools needed to act decisively when it matters most. By working with leading Canadian firms like Architecture49, we are also supporting high-skilled jobs and strengthening Canada's life sciences ecosystem. This project brings together public health preparedness, scientific excellence, and economic growth, while reinforcing Winnipeg's role as a national hub for biomedical research and innovation."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"By supporting this major project, the Government of Canada is strengthening Canada's capacity in health research and science, while supporting skilled jobs here at home. As the project moves through design and construction, it will create opportunities across the economy. Once operational, the new facility will support a growing, highly skilled workforce in Winnipeg."

The Honourable Terry Duguid

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

Quick facts

This design contract was awarded following an open, fair and transparent evaluation of bids received in response to a September 2025 Request for Proposals on Canada Buys.

On September 5, 2025, the Government of Canada announced new measures to protect, build, and transform Canadian strategic industries. Central to this plan is the introduction of a new Buy Canadian Policy suite, designed to help make Canada's economy stronger, more resilient to global shocks, and better able to support Canadian workers and businesses.

The design work is scheduled to be completed by 2029, with construction expected to start in 2030, and a completed laboratory targeted for 2033.

The new laboratory will focus on pre-clinical research and development of medical counter measures - vaccines, therapies, and diagnostic tools. The space will include Level 2 (L2) and Level 3 (L3) containment laboratories.

The National Microbiology Laboratory and universities across the country have a longstanding partnership that advances infectious disease research, laboratory innovation, and the training of Canada's next generation of public health scientists.

Associated links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries, 1-844-280-5020