Update on the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has further strengthened the administration of the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP) to enable quicker, more responsive information sharing and processing, in effort to better support Canadians who have experienced a serious and permanent vaccine-related injury.

The improvements are part of the transition of program administration from OXARO Inc. to PHAC, initiated on April 1, 2026. VIAP provides financial support to people vaccinated in Canada (except Québec) who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada-authorized vaccine, administered in Canada, on or after December 8, 2020. Québec continues to operate its longstanding Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. This ensures coverage for all people in Canada who experience a serious and permanent injury as a result of a Health Canada authorized vaccine.

To better support applicants and claimants throughout the process, PHAC has:

Launched a new secure online portal that is accepting new claims,

Enhanced transparency by creating and continuously updating the VIAP website with new and expanded program information and guidance,

Clarified key program rules, including eligibility criteria and appeals,

Provided ongoing financial supports to previously approved claimants,

Hosted claimant information sessions to provide program updates and responded to common questions raised by claimants,

Strengthened training and resources for VIAP Contact Centre agents to improve the clarity and consistency of information provided to applicants and claimants, and

Reviewed and transferred claim information from the previous program, to support the processing of over 2,000 active claims and appeals.

As of July 1, 2026, claimants with open claims and appeals transferred from the previous program have received information on how to register for the VIAP online portal, which now allows them to view information about their claim, including its current status.

To further strengthen program administration, PHAC has reviewed the results of the external compliance audit of OXARO's development and administration of the former program. While the audit found OXARO complied with the terms of the contribution agreement, it identified opportunities to further strengthen program management and highlighted areas where oversight and processes could be improved.

We acknowledge the frustration with delays and limited proactive communication under the former program. While progress has been made, PHAC recognizes that some applicants and claimants are still waiting for updates and decisions. PHAC remains focused on continuing to strengthen the VIAP, improving transparency and the claimant experience, as well as processing claims as efficiently as possible while giving each case the attention and consideration it deserves.

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SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]