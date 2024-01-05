DIEPPE, NB, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Dieppe Boulevard is getting an extension after a combined investment of $42 million from the federal and provincial governments, along with the City of Dieppe. The project also includes new infrastructure to serve future developments and the addition of a new water tower.

Announced by the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, The Honourable Greg Turner, Provincial Minister responsible for Opportunities NB, and His Worship Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of Dieppe, this project will support Dieppe's growth with improved service infrastructure and transportation networks.

The extension of Dieppe Boulevard involves land preparation, new water and sewer lines, culverts, electrical work, curbs, asphalt, multifunctional paths, new bus shelters. These new infrastructures will better accommodate future housing developments.

Quotes

"Dieppe continues to be on an impressive growth trajectory, and as it welcomes more people, we need to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to accommodate that growth. This investment will do exactly that by supporting housing construction and shortening commutes for residents."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Extending roads doesn't just pave the way for transportation; it extends opportunities, connects communities, and builds pathways to progress and prosperity."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview‒Dieppe.

"The extension of Dieppe Boulevard will support the population and economic growth being experienced by the City of Dieppe and the entire region. The new infrastructure will service new developments and supports both Dieppe's housing and transportation needs."

The Honourable Greg Turner, Provincial Minister responsible for Opportunities NB, on behalf of the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Provincial Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

"The development of the first phase of Dieppe Boulevard is definitely a success and corresponds to the vision established when the project started. This next phase that we are beginning will enable us to continue the development of our city and respond to certain housing and transportation challenges related to our continued growth."

His Worship Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of Dieppe

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $21,000,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, both part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $13,998,600 . The City of Dieppe is contributing $7,001,400 .

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

